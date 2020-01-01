Games: Everspace 2 Prototype, Cyberpulse, Tau Cubis and Monster Logic
Everspace 2 Prototype | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Everspace 2 Prototype running through Steam Play on Linux.
Cyberpulse is a twin-stick thrower where you smash viruses into firewalls
Cyberpulse looks like an absolutely brilliant twist on the bright and fierce arcade action genres. Instead of a twin-stick shooter, it's a twin-stick…thrower? Yes.
Instead of firing your own lasers at enemies, it has a more inventive approach. You fly around and use physics-based mechanics to slam viruses, and your friends, into firewalls.
Tau Cubis is a shiny upcoming sci-fi Tower Defense game
Love your Tower Defense? You might want to keep an eye on Tau Cubis which will be releasing later this year.
With rather shiny graphics in a sci-fi / space environment, solo developer Cube Mandarine it's confirmed to be coming to Linux and they mentioned it will support both OpenGL and Vulkan on Linux.
Monstrous puzzle-programming with 'Monster Logic' launches July 6
Launching with Linux support on July 6, Monster Logic takes the programming puzzle genre is a weird direction.
Instead of just placing down programming in logic blocks like other similar games, you're rearranging monstrous creatures on a board to change the interactions that happen. It's thoroughly odd but wonderful to see a new spin on it. At release it will feature 42 levels with support for English, French, German, Chinese and Japanese translations and Linux support is confirmed and already there.
Retro Commander is an upcoming classic RTS that looks promising
Noble Master Games, developer of Age of Conquest IV and Demise of Nations will be releasing a new classic RTS with Retro Commander.
Sounds like quite a fully-featured RTS, in the spirit of the classics. With a single-player campaign, AI battles, cross-platform online multiplayer, LAN support, a big mix of unit types across land, sea and air and it even has a day and night cycle with weather too. Overall, as a huge RTS fan I have to admit my excitement over it.
CONSCRIPT is an upcoming top-down WW1 survival horror
Taking the setting of World War 1 blended with a top-down pixel-art survival horror, CONSCRIPT has my attention.
CONSCRIPT will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games taking inspiration from the likes of Resident Evil and Silent Hill and mixing it all into a "cohesive, tense, and unique experience". In CONSCRIPT, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. As you battle through twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him things get a little dark.
The Last Faith looks like a very slick metroidvania and it's now funded
With a crowdfunding campaign that's over and finished, Kumi Souls Games have successfully funded their metroidvania The Last Faith and it looks awesome. First covered here in GOL last month, it was an early hit with getting to 100% of the goal quite early on it the campaign. Looking back, it took a mere two days to get there which is pretty amazing.
"An ancient religion ruling for centuries left the world to its fate. The once majestic capital and full of a glorious past, is now decadent and haunted by a fatal disease. Eric will have to subvert the words of the hidden prophecy and discover the truth behind the now corrupted and ravaged world."
Android Leftovers
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
One of the areas where Intel has the leg up over AMD when it comes to open-source software support is on the BSD side where generally the likes of FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD often exhibit better out-of-the-box support at launch. Here is a look at how DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD are running on the Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with Z490 motherboard. Tested for this article were the Core i9 10900K at stock speeds with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS MASTER motherboard. The BSD candidates for this testing were FreeBSD 12.1 and DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 as the latest stable releases for these two BSDs. Long story short, the support experience for this latest-generation Intel desktop platform was smooth: the only exception was the Ethernet not working out of the box, but that isn't surprising considering even on the Linux side 5.6 or newer is needed. But once plugging in a USB Ethernet adapter, it was off to the races in running DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD on this i9-10900K box.
CSI kit for the RPi CM3 has FPGA for camera control
Vision Components’ $335 “VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI” for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module offers GbE, USB, 2x CSI, and an FPGA. It defaults to a 1MP, 120fps Omnivision module but supports up to 20MP modules German embedded vision vendor Vision Components has launched an adapter board for its VC MIPI camera modules that supports the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 or 3+. Designed for industrial-grade embedded vision systems,” the VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI is built around a VC Compute Module Interface Board with 2x MIPI-CSI-2 connectors that enable independent video inputs or stereo vision. The board is equipped with a programmable FPGA for individual image acquisition controls such as triggering.
Top stress tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Stress testing is used to check the system’s stability; this testing involves the creation of traffic that is more than normal operational capacity. There are many tools available open-source as well as paid, but we have identified the top 7 stressing tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 that will help in testing the availability of a system or a network. Also: Top 13 Password Cracking Tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 Top Wireless Attack tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
