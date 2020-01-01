IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 is available for testing

It is time for another important and exciting update for IPFire. IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 is available for testing and updates the IPFire kernel and enhances its hardening against attacks as well as improving its performance. Arne has rebased the IPFire kernel on version 4.14.184 from the Linux kernel developers and integrated our custom patches into this release. It brings various stability and security fixes. This kernel brings mitigations for processor vulnerabilities in Intel's processors and includes updates of Intel's microcode.

Lubuntu 20.04 Is an Absolute Nightmare of a Linux Distribution

So here ends the nightmare of Lubuntu 20.04. We recommend not even wasting time and downloading this release, as it is full of errors and bugs as you have seen. It would be better to search for some XFCE or MATE powered distributions to try instead of this. One would have hoped that the bugs we covered in the Lubuntu 19.04 review would be fixed by this release, but sadly, the bugs are increasing and not decreasing. You can check our reviews for other flavors of Ubuntu 20.04 from this timeline...

Robolinux 11.02 Released: Run Windows XP, 7, Or 10 Alonside Linux

Robolinux is one of the unique Linux distributions that lets you run Windows without dual-booting alongside Linux OS. With just a few clicks, you can create a virtual machine of Windows XP, Windows 7, or Windows 10 (using VirtualBox) and run it side by side with Linux ditros. To further extend the unique capabilities, John Martinson, founder of Robolinux, has released a new version 11.02 of Robolinux UNTRACKER Series 11. The major highlight of Robolinux 11.02 is the introduction of the new built-in Robo UNTRACKER installer app. The app installed in any Linux distro makes it impossible for any PC or laptop to be tracked or traced.