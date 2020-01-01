OSS and Leftovers: LibreOffice, E-mail, Hardware and Programming
New Presenter Screen/Presenter Console User Interface
Long time no updates, here I would show you a little improvement over the UI of Impress Presenter Screen/ Presenter Console. The UI itself has no major change since first inception in 2008/2009 so I try to make it more modern.
The extra white border pixel in the box has been removed as well as the blurred shadow. The background also a little bit darker now and of course the icons in the bottom toolbar now looked sharped and harmonized.
Documentation updates: Czech Guide for LibreOffice Math
Math is LibreOffice’s formula editor, and can be invoked in your text documents, spreadsheets, presentations and drawings, enabling you to insert perfectly formatted mathematical and scientific formulas. Your formulas can include a wide range of elements, from fractions, terms with exponents and indices, integrals, and mathematical functions, to inequalities, systems of equations, and matrices.
We have an English guidebook for Math in LibreOffice 6.4, and now our Czech community has completed a translation, thanks to Zdenek Crhonek, Petr Kubej, Eliska Rolfova and Roman Toman.
The safety of GMail's POP server TLS certificate verification (or lack of it)
None of this could make GMail's lack of full checking completely safe. But it at least could make it a lot safer than an isolated program or service trying to do the same thing. Google's in a position to have a lot of information that let it 'authenticate' (in some sense) your server, which is part of the reasons for verifying the server name.
What's wrong with email?
To put this into perspective, the carbon output of hitting “send” on 65 mails is on par with driving an average-sized car a kilometre.
10 emails with big attachments are like burning 240g of coal.
The global carbon footprint from spam annually is equivalent to the greenhouse gases pumped out by 3.1 million passenger cars using 7.6 billion litres (two billion gallons) of gasoline in a year.
So please stop adding images or HTML in your emails. Period !
Time to upgrade your monitor
To sum up, this is the best setup for programmers:
Text can’t be made look good on low-resolution displays.
High-PPI displays are now a commodity, it’s time to switch.
Notebooks are ok, but a standalone monitor is always better.
4k monitor only makes sense with 2× / 200% scaling.
If you want to go further, there are now affordable 4k @ 120 Hz options.
Russell Coker: Storage Trends
The cheapest hard drive that MSY sells is $68 for 500G of storage. The cheapest SSD is $49 for 120G and the second cheapest is $59 for 240G. SSD is cheaper at the low end and significantly faster. If someone needed about 500G of storage there’s a 480G SSD for $97 which costs $29 more than a hard drive. With a modern PC if you have no hard drives you will notice that it’s quieter. For anyone who’s buying a new PC spending an extra $29 is definitely worthwhile for the performance, low power use, and silence.
The cheapest 1TB disk is $69 and the cheapest 1TB SSD is $159. Saving $90 on the cost of a new PC probably isn’t worth while.
For 2TB of storage the cheapest options are Samsung NVMe for $339, Crucial SSD for $335, or a hard drive for $95. Some people would choose to save $244 by getting a hard drive instead of NVMe, but if you are getting a whole system then allocating $244 to NVMe instead of a faster CPU would probably give more benefits overall.
Computer stores typically have small margins and computer parts tend to quickly either become cheaper or be obsoleted by better parts. So stores don’t want to stock parts unless they will sell quickly. Disks smaller than 2TB probably aren’t going to be profitable for stores for very long. The trend of SSD and NVMe becoming cheaper is going to make 2TB disks non-viable in the near future.
Cannot change password
Wouldn't it be nice to be able to change my (hacked) password for blogs.perl.org?
Unfortunately, the password change form complains that it couldn't verify my current password, which doesn't come as a surprise as there is no field on the form to enter it.
5 benefits of pair programming you should know about
There are proven benefits of pair programming you and your team can take advantage of. I have been pair programming here and there for some years now. I have pair programmed with engineers senior to me as well as software engineers junior to me. Every time while pair programming I have learned something new from the other person regardless of my colleague’s programming experience. I believe you and your team can also reap these rewards of pair programming, let’s get started.
A comprehensive guide on how to become a DevOps engineer
Type “what is DevOps” into Google and a staggering amount of results show. Considering DevOps is a relatively new term and job function in IT, there still seems to be some confusion among non-technical professionals as to what the role involves. This blog post gives a history of DevOps, provides a short comparison to System Admin, and finishes off with a glossary of DevOps terms.
Breaking: Peer Review Is Broken!
The higher the perceived quality of the journal, the greater the incentives for hype and fraud. The evidence that pre-publication peer review rarely detects fraud is overwhelming. But post-publication peer review, as in these cases, is better:
"The retracted paper in The Lancet should have raised immediate concerns, [Dr. Peter Jüni] added. It purported to rely on detailed medical records from 96,000 patients with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, at nearly 700 hospitals on six continents. It was an enormous international registry, yet scientists had not heard of it."
Android Leftovers
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
One of the areas where Intel has the leg up over AMD when it comes to open-source software support is on the BSD side where generally the likes of FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD often exhibit better out-of-the-box support at launch. Here is a look at how DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD are running on the Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with Z490 motherboard. Tested for this article were the Core i9 10900K at stock speeds with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS MASTER motherboard. The BSD candidates for this testing were FreeBSD 12.1 and DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 as the latest stable releases for these two BSDs. Long story short, the support experience for this latest-generation Intel desktop platform was smooth: the only exception was the Ethernet not working out of the box, but that isn't surprising considering even on the Linux side 5.6 or newer is needed. But once plugging in a USB Ethernet adapter, it was off to the races in running DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD on this i9-10900K box.
CSI kit for the RPi CM3 has FPGA for camera control
Vision Components’ $335 “VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI” for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module offers GbE, USB, 2x CSI, and an FPGA. It defaults to a 1MP, 120fps Omnivision module but supports up to 20MP modules German embedded vision vendor Vision Components has launched an adapter board for its VC MIPI camera modules that supports the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 or 3+. Designed for industrial-grade embedded vision systems,” the VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI is built around a VC Compute Module Interface Board with 2x MIPI-CSI-2 connectors that enable independent video inputs or stereo vision. The board is equipped with a programmable FPGA for individual image acquisition controls such as triggering.
Top stress tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Stress testing is used to check the system’s stability; this testing involves the creation of traffic that is more than normal operational capacity. There are many tools available open-source as well as paid, but we have identified the top 7 stressing tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 that will help in testing the availability of a system or a network. Also: Top 13 Password Cracking Tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 Top Wireless Attack tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
