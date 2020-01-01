Embedded and Devices: RasPi, Arduino and More
The Raspberry Pi Store reopens today
3 of the Best Arduino Starter Kits You Can Get
Arduino starter kits save developers time and money with cut and paste components. Most kits are designed for absolute beginners but support advanced projects with circuit flash cards. If you’re considering buying one, read our comparison of the best kits that you can get online. We will review each one of them and suggest what level of users would find them more appropriate.
Elegoo is one of the best names in Arduino starter kits. If you’re going to work with an Uno board, you should consider their “most complete starter kit for Uno R3.” At less than $70, it brings over 200 pieces of 63 components (some of them mentioned below), making it excellent value for the money.
Beelink GS-King X Review – Part 1: Unboxing & Teardown
Beelink GS-King X is a 3-in-1 media center that works as an Android 9.0 TV box, a NAS with support for two 3.5″ hard drives, and a HiFi audio system with two ESS9018 audio DACs powering RCA and balanced audio outputs.
Particle Takes Pre-order for its Cellular Tracking SoM, Evaluation Kit, and Tracker One Asset Tracker
Android Leftovers
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
One of the areas where Intel has the leg up over AMD when it comes to open-source software support is on the BSD side where generally the likes of FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD often exhibit better out-of-the-box support at launch. Here is a look at how DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD are running on the Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with Z490 motherboard. Tested for this article were the Core i9 10900K at stock speeds with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS MASTER motherboard. The BSD candidates for this testing were FreeBSD 12.1 and DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 as the latest stable releases for these two BSDs. Long story short, the support experience for this latest-generation Intel desktop platform was smooth: the only exception was the Ethernet not working out of the box, but that isn't surprising considering even on the Linux side 5.6 or newer is needed. But once plugging in a USB Ethernet adapter, it was off to the races in running DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD on this i9-10900K box.
CSI kit for the RPi CM3 has FPGA for camera control
Vision Components’ $335 “VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI” for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module offers GbE, USB, 2x CSI, and an FPGA. It defaults to a 1MP, 120fps Omnivision module but supports up to 20MP modules German embedded vision vendor Vision Components has launched an adapter board for its VC MIPI camera modules that supports the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 or 3+. Designed for industrial-grade embedded vision systems,” the VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI is built around a VC Compute Module Interface Board with 2x MIPI-CSI-2 connectors that enable independent video inputs or stereo vision. The board is equipped with a programmable FPGA for individual image acquisition controls such as triggering.
Top stress tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Stress testing is used to check the system’s stability; this testing involves the creation of traffic that is more than normal operational capacity. There are many tools available open-source as well as paid, but we have identified the top 7 stressing tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 that will help in testing the availability of a system or a network. Also: Top 13 Password Cracking Tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 Top Wireless Attack tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
