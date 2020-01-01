Android Leftovers
The 20 Best Radio Apps for Android Users in 2020
Android users alert! Google removes 30 popular apps from Play Store; check full list to uninstall
6 Android Apps to Help Teens Sharpen Their Life Skills
Google to roll out way to buy Android app subscriptions outside the app itself
Android Studio 4.0 is a major upgrade for the app development tool
How to Pin Your Favorite Apps in Share Menu on Android 11
Android 11 Will Feature a Hidden Recycle Bin and Give You 30 Days to Recover a File
Download: Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives stable beta Android 10 update with MIUI 11
nubia Red Magic 3 gets Android 10 update
Motorola releases Android 10 update for Moto G7 Play
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro with Android 10 launched: Price, specifications
Mobile subscription service Gameclub launches on Android
Unihertz Announces Credit Card-Sized Jelly 2 Android Smartphone
[Update: Now available] Mozilla launches a standalone VPN service for Android and Chromebook
TCL 55C715 4K QLED Android TV Review
TiVo Stream 4K update will fix HDR issues on the Android TV dongle
Amazon Fire OS vs Android: What You'll Miss With an Amazon Device
Quit lyin' to yourself: Android sucked prior to 2017
Why Google’s Android updates are overrated for Samsung phones now
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
One of the areas where Intel has the leg up over AMD when it comes to open-source software support is on the BSD side where generally the likes of FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD often exhibit better out-of-the-box support at launch. Here is a look at how DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD are running on the Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with Z490 motherboard. Tested for this article were the Core i9 10900K at stock speeds with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS MASTER motherboard. The BSD candidates for this testing were FreeBSD 12.1 and DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 as the latest stable releases for these two BSDs. Long story short, the support experience for this latest-generation Intel desktop platform was smooth: the only exception was the Ethernet not working out of the box, but that isn't surprising considering even on the Linux side 5.6 or newer is needed. But once plugging in a USB Ethernet adapter, it was off to the races in running DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD on this i9-10900K box.
CSI kit for the RPi CM3 has FPGA for camera control
Vision Components’ $335 “VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI” for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module offers GbE, USB, 2x CSI, and an FPGA. It defaults to a 1MP, 120fps Omnivision module but supports up to 20MP modules German embedded vision vendor Vision Components has launched an adapter board for its VC MIPI camera modules that supports the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 or 3+. Designed for industrial-grade embedded vision systems,” the VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI is built around a VC Compute Module Interface Board with 2x MIPI-CSI-2 connectors that enable independent video inputs or stereo vision. The board is equipped with a programmable FPGA for individual image acquisition controls such as triggering.
Top stress tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Stress testing is used to check the system’s stability; this testing involves the creation of traffic that is more than normal operational capacity. There are many tools available open-source as well as paid, but we have identified the top 7 stressing tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 that will help in testing the availability of a system or a network. Also: Top 13 Password Cracking Tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 Top Wireless Attack tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
