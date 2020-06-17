IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 is available for testing
It is time for another important and exciting update for IPFire. IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 146 is available for testing and updates the IPFire kernel and enhances its hardening against attacks as well as improving its performance.
Arne has rebased the IPFire kernel on version 4.14.184 from the Linux kernel developers and integrated our custom patches into this release. It brings various stability and security fixes.
This kernel brings mitigations for processor vulnerabilities in Intel's processors and includes updates of Intel's microcode.
