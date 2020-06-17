Games: Red Dead Redemption 2 Better on GNU/Linux Than Windows, Titanfall 2 Runs on GNU/Linux Red Dead Redemption 2 shown running faster on Linux than Windows 10 Some games even run faster on Linux than they do on a Windows PC, as a recent Red Dead Redemption 2 benchmark battle on YouTube demonstrates. [...] The test system consisted of an Intel Core i7 8700K processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Radeon Vega 56 graphics card, all nestled into an Asus ROG Strix Z370E Gaming motherboard. FlightlessMango used Proton to enable playing RDR2 in Linux. Proton is a compatibility layer based on a fork of Wine, developed by Valve to enable playing games exclusive to Windows on Steam in Linux.

For Linux, it used the drivers Mesa-git 20.2.0 , amdvlk-2020.Q2.4-1, and amdgpu-pro-20.10 . For Windows, meanwhile, he used the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 driver.

Titanfall 2 runs on Linux thanks to Proton Linux users can finally play Titanfall 2, thanks to EA and Valve's partnership which brought the game to Steam. Being on the platform opened it up to new features, such as certain compatibility layers. Titanfall 2 is widely regarded as one of the best shooters to grace the gaming platforms but it never managed to become the blockbuster it was meant to be thanks to EA placing it into a terrible release window. The game released three and a half years ago but Linux players had trouble playing it, often not managing to get the game running at all. However, when Titanfall 2 came to Steam, various doors were open to it.

What Is Harmony OS? Huawei’s New Operating System Explained No. Although both are free software products (or, more accurately, Huawei has pledged to release Harmony OS with an open-source license), Harmony OS is its own distinct product. Moreover, it uses a different design architecture to Linux, preferring a microkernel design over monolithic kernel. But wait. Microkernel? Monolithic kernel? I’ve lost you. Let’s try again. At the heart of every operating system is something called a kernel. Like the name implies, kernels are at the heart of every operating system, effectively serving as a foundation. They handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.