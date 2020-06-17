Compact Jetson TX computer offers CAN and dual M.2 slots
Ibase has launched a fanless, extended temp “EC-3200” AI edge computer that runs Ubuntu on a Jetson TX2 with 5x USB, GbE, HDMI, COM or CAN, external GPIO, and 2x M.2 sockets.
Ibase has announced its first product based on Nvidia’s Arm-based, AI-enabled Jetson product line. The compact, fanless EC-3200 is built around on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module and ships with a custom BSP based on Ubuntu 16.04, Nvidia’s L4T (Linux4Tegra) 28.2, and Nvidia’s Jetpack 3.2.1 SDK for AI development. Other TX2 based systems include multiple Axiomtek models, including its AIE500-901-FL, and Advantech’s MIC-720AI and MIC-710IVA, among many others.
