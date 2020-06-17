Games: Red Dead Redemption 2 Better on GNU/Linux Than Windows, Titanfall 2 Runs on GNU/Linux
Some games even run faster on Linux than they do on a Windows PC, as a recent Red Dead Redemption 2 benchmark battle on YouTube demonstrates.
[...]
The test system consisted of an Intel Core i7 8700K processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Radeon Vega 56 graphics card, all nestled into an Asus ROG Strix Z370E Gaming motherboard.
FlightlessMango used Proton to enable playing RDR2 in Linux. Proton is a compatibility layer based on a fork of Wine, developed by Valve to enable playing games exclusive to Windows on Steam in Linux.
Based on a video comparison by FlightlessMango you'll observe that in a comparison between Linux and Windows versions, Red Dead Redemption 2 runs faster on Linux with an AMD graphics card.
The man made use of a Core i7 8700k with 16GB of RAM running at 3200Mhz and an AMD Radeon Vega 56 graphics card for both operating systems. For Linux, it used the drivers Mesa-git 20.2.0 , amdvlk-2020.Q2.4-1, and amdgpu-pro-20.10 . For Windows, meanwhile, he used the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 driver.
Linux users can finally play Titanfall 2, thanks to EA and Valve's partnership which brought the game to Steam. Being on the platform opened it up to new features, such as certain compatibility layers.
Titanfall 2 is widely regarded as one of the best shooters to grace the gaming platforms but it never managed to become the blockbuster it was meant to be thanks to EA placing it into a terrible release window.
The game released three and a half years ago but Linux players had trouble playing it, often not managing to get the game running at all. However, when Titanfall 2 came to Steam, various doors were open to it.
What Is Harmony OS? Huawei’s New Operating System Explained
No. Although both are free software products (or, more accurately, Huawei has pledged to release Harmony OS with an open-source license), Harmony OS is its own distinct product. Moreover, it uses a different design architecture to Linux, preferring a microkernel design over monolithic kernel.
But wait. Microkernel? Monolithic kernel? I’ve lost you.
Let’s try again. At the heart of every operating system is something called a kernel. Like the name implies, kernels are at the heart of every operating system, effectively serving as a foundation. They handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.
Games: Something Ate My Alien, 3dSen PC and Starmancer
A thorough mixture of genres that all fit together quite nicely is what you will find with Something Ate My Alien. Note: key provided by the developer.
The debut title from Rokabium Games released this week with Linux support Something Ate My Alien blends together a platformer, a digging puzzle game and a little action together to create quite an endearing mix thanks to the gorgeous art style.
You take on the role of a spaceship AI, Antalasia, who comes up against a space pirate who hijacked the ship and want a ransom. You just so happened to have a cargo hold full of small, drooly aliens who aren't particularly smart but they can help you get all the resources needed to get rid of the pirate. Doing so is not particularly easy though. Spread across different worlds you need to battle environmental dangers, fight off wildlife, and solve secret puzzle chambers.
What can only be described as pure programmer sorcery, the emulator 3dSen PC is out now and breaths new life into many classic NES games and it's brilliant.
Supporting a growing list of both commercial and homebrew NES titles, 3dSen PC converts these 2D games into real-time 3D allowing you to get an entirely new perspective. They still play and act like the originals but this new viewpoint is completely mad. With added features like Steam Input support, Save State, Dynamic Skyboxes and more it's certainly worth a go.
Starmancer, a crowdfunded title that managed to raise around $139,685 on Kickstarter that's currently in development by Ominux Games with a little publishing help from Chucklefish is another title with a demo in the Steam Game Festival.
In Starmancer, you're an AI. Your task is to construct and manage a space station capable of sustaining human life, regrow bodies for the thousands of minds trapped in your memory banks, and to defend your station at any cost.
It could be compared quite easily with the Early Access title Space Haven, which was also crowdfunded and supports Linux. Thankfully though, after being able to play both, they're clearly going in different directions and feel vastly different so we've got two great looking space sci-fi building sims.
