Graphics: Vulkan in Mutter and RADV, Zink Update
GNOME's Mutter Sees More Cleaning That Ultimately Could Help Foster Vulkan Support
A Cogl driver API clean-up within GNOME's Mutter code-base was merged this week after being open for two months. This cleanup could ultimately help if/when Mutter decides to add a Vulkan back-end.
Red Hat's Adam Jackson performed this Mutter/Cogl clean-up earlier this year that hit Git master on Thursday. The cleanup moves more of the OpenGL code into GL-specific paths and outside of the Cogl core. No functional changes are made as part of this clean-up but obviously isolating the OpenGL code is important if Mutter is ultimately to see Vulkan support or other non-OpenGL back-end.
Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid
But with RADV being maintained external to AMD by the folks at Valve, Red Hat, Google, and the community, this Sienna Cichlid support in RADV isn't official or even tested for that matter yet. The RADV changes are based on the modifications to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver and making the similar changes to RADV when it comes to the new IDs and slight code path alterations. Most of the heavy lifting anyhow is done in the AMDGPU kernel driver and building off the existing GFX10/Navi support.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Slots
My work in ntv exposed more issues that needed to be resolved, the most significant of which was the ability of Zink to accidentally clobber output variables. What does that actually mean though?
No. Although both are free software products (or, more accurately, Huawei has pledged to release Harmony OS with an open-source license), Harmony OS is its own distinct product. Moreover, it uses a different design architecture to Linux, preferring a microkernel design over monolithic kernel. But wait. Microkernel? Monolithic kernel? I’ve lost you. Let’s try again. At the heart of every operating system is something called a kernel. Like the name implies, kernels are at the heart of every operating system, effectively serving as a foundation. They handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.
