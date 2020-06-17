Graphics: Vulkan in Mutter and RADV, Zink Update GNOME's Mutter Sees More Cleaning That Ultimately Could Help Foster Vulkan Support A Cogl driver API clean-up within GNOME's Mutter code-base was merged this week after being open for two months. This cleanup could ultimately help if/when Mutter decides to add a Vulkan back-end. Red Hat's Adam Jackson performed this Mutter/Cogl clean-up earlier this year that hit Git master on Thursday. The cleanup moves more of the OpenGL code into GL-specific paths and outside of the Cogl core. No functional changes are made as part of this clean-up but obviously isolating the OpenGL code is important if Mutter is ultimately to see Vulkan support or other non-OpenGL back-end.

Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid But with RADV being maintained external to AMD by the folks at Valve, Red Hat, Google, and the community, this Sienna Cichlid support in RADV isn't official or even tested for that matter yet. The RADV changes are based on the modifications to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver and making the similar changes to RADV when it comes to the new IDs and slight code path alterations. Most of the heavy lifting anyhow is done in the AMDGPU kernel driver and building off the existing GFX10/Navi support.

Mike Blumenkrantz: Slots My work in ntv exposed more issues that needed to be resolved, the most significant of which was the ability of Zink to accidentally clobber output variables. What does that actually mean though?

Linux Kernel: Roman Gushchin, Fedora Tests and Linux Plumbers Virtual Town Hall Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers The past number of months Facebook engineering has been working on a new slab memory controller for Linux that can offer less memory fragmentation and lower memory use and slab utilization. The sixth version of these patches were published earlier this month. Facebook's Roman Gushchin who has been spearheading the new cgroup slab memory controller posted the new patches earlier this month. These patches are based against the latest Linux memory management code as their primary change along with other code improvements.

Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.7 The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.7. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, June 22, 2020 through Monday, June 29, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

Linux Plumbers Conference: Announcing a Linux Plumbers Virtual Town Hall The Linux Plumbers Committee is pleased to announce a Town Hall meeting on June 25 at 8am PDT/ 11am EDT/ 3pm GMT. This meeting serves two purposes. The first purpose is to test our remote conference set up. This is the first time we are holding Linux Plumbers virtually and while we can run simulated tests, it’s much more effective to test our setup with actual participants with differing hardware set ups around the world. The second purpose is to present on our planning and give everyone a little bit of an idea of what to expect when we hold Plumbers at the end of August. We plan to have time for questions.