Graphics: Vulkan in Mutter and RADV, Zink Update
-
A Cogl driver API clean-up within GNOME's Mutter code-base was merged this week after being open for two months. This cleanup could ultimately help if/when Mutter decides to add a Vulkan back-end.
Red Hat's Adam Jackson performed this Mutter/Cogl clean-up earlier this year that hit Git master on Thursday. The cleanup moves more of the OpenGL code into GL-specific paths and outside of the Cogl core. No functional changes are made as part of this clean-up but obviously isolating the OpenGL code is important if Mutter is ultimately to see Vulkan support or other non-OpenGL back-end.
-
But with RADV being maintained external to AMD by the folks at Valve, Red Hat, Google, and the community, this Sienna Cichlid support in RADV isn't official or even tested for that matter yet. The RADV changes are based on the modifications to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver and making the similar changes to RADV when it comes to the new IDs and slight code path alterations. Most of the heavy lifting anyhow is done in the AMDGPU kernel driver and building off the existing GFX10/Navi support.
-
My work in ntv exposed more issues that needed to be resolved, the most significant of which was the ability of Zink to accidentally clobber output variables. What does that actually mean though?
Linux Kernel: Roman Gushchin, Fedora Tests and Linux Plumbers Virtual Town Hall
-
The past number of months Facebook engineering has been working on a new slab memory controller for Linux that can offer less memory fragmentation and lower memory use and slab utilization. The sixth version of these patches were published earlier this month.
Facebook's Roman Gushchin who has been spearheading the new cgroup slab memory controller posted the new patches earlier this month. These patches are based against the latest Linux memory management code as their primary change along with other code improvements.
-
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.7. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, June 22, 2020 through Monday, June 29, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
-
The Linux Plumbers Committee is pleased to announce a Town Hall meeting on June 25 at 8am PDT/ 11am EDT/ 3pm GMT. This meeting serves two purposes. The first purpose is to test our remote conference set up. This is the first time we are holding Linux Plumbers virtually and while we can run simulated tests, it’s much more effective to test our setup with actual participants with differing hardware set ups around the world. The second purpose is to present on our planning and give everyone a little bit of an idea of what to expect when we hold Plumbers at the end of August. We plan to have time for questions.
Games: Red Dead Redemption 2 Better on GNU/Linux Than Windows, Titanfall 2 Runs on GNU/Linux
-
Some games even run faster on Linux than they do on a Windows PC, as a recent Red Dead Redemption 2 benchmark battle on YouTube demonstrates.
[...]
The test system consisted of an Intel Core i7 8700K processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Radeon Vega 56 graphics card, all nestled into an Asus ROG Strix Z370E Gaming motherboard.
FlightlessMango used Proton to enable playing RDR2 in Linux. Proton is a compatibility layer based on a fork of Wine, developed by Valve to enable playing games exclusive to Windows on Steam in Linux.
-
Based on a video comparison by FlightlessMango you'll observe that in a comparison between Linux and Windows versions, Red Dead Redemption 2 runs faster on Linux with an AMD graphics card.
The man made use of a Core i7 8700k with 16GB of RAM running at 3200Mhz and an AMD Radeon Vega 56 graphics card for both operating systems. For Linux, it used the drivers Mesa-git 20.2.0 , amdvlk-2020.Q2.4-1, and amdgpu-pro-20.10 . For Windows, meanwhile, he used the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 driver.
-
Linux users can finally play Titanfall 2, thanks to EA and Valve's partnership which brought the game to Steam. Being on the platform opened it up to new features, such as certain compatibility layers.
Titanfall 2 is widely regarded as one of the best shooters to grace the gaming platforms but it never managed to become the blockbuster it was meant to be thanks to EA placing it into a terrible release window.
The game released three and a half years ago but Linux players had trouble playing it, often not managing to get the game running at all. However, when Titanfall 2 came to Steam, various doors were open to it.
What Is Harmony OS? Huawei’s New Operating System Explained
No. Although both are free software products (or, more accurately, Huawei has pledged to release Harmony OS with an open-source license), Harmony OS is its own distinct product. Moreover, it uses a different design architecture to Linux, preferring a microkernel design over monolithic kernel.
But wait. Microkernel? Monolithic kernel? I’ve lost you.
Let’s try again. At the heart of every operating system is something called a kernel. Like the name implies, kernels are at the heart of every operating system, effectively serving as a foundation. They handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.
Recent comments
33 min 49 sec ago
52 min 42 sec ago
5 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago