Screenshots and Audiocasts/Videos: OpenIndiana 2020.04, Going Linux, Linux Headlines and More
OpenIndiana 2020.04 overview | Community-driven illumos Distribution.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of OpenIndiana 2020.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback
Bill resists distrohopping, Robert is happy with Mint, Jeremy comes back, and we get advice on ThinkPad, reasons to leave Windows advice on office suites, and much muck more!
Episode 393 Time Stamps
00.00 Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback
00:53 Distrohopping
03:33 About donations
05:37 Robert: Happy with Linux Mint
08:31 Samuel: Advice on buying a ThinkPad
11:00 David: DejaDup - Another reason to leave Windows
14:17 Gus: Offers to contribute an episode
15:39 Highlander: COVID 19 scammers
19:28 Glen: Ubuntu Mate launch-bar on two screens
21:25 Mike: Dual boot Windows 10 with Ubuntu MATE 20.04
29:57 George: Libre vs. Open and about DRM-protected WMA
38:18 JackDeth: Linux FX10
40:49 Jeremy comes back
42:35 Daniel: Final word on Ubuntu 20.04
43:41 Frank: Belated feedback
44:32 David: Insignificant issue
49:58 Steven: About the Ubuntu MATE 20.04 book
54:06 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
55:20 End
2020-06-19 | Linux Headlines
A now-rescinded change to the Bountysource terms of service is causing turmoil in the open source community, Apache Spark celebrates ten years of development with a new release, Krita launches version 4.3 with new tools and interface improvements, and several projects are seeking feedback.
Talk Python to Me: #269 HoloViz - a suite of tools for Python visualization
The toolchain for modern data science can be intimidating. How do you choose between all the data visualization libraries out there? How about creating interactive web apps from those analyses? On this episode, we dive into a project that attempts to bring the whole story together: HoloViz.
HoloViz is a coordinated effort to make browser-based data visualization in Python easier to use, easier to learn, and more powerful. And we have Philipp Rudiger from HoloViz here to guide us through it.
I'm Replacing All Of My Programs...With Emacs
I've been using Emacs again and I have to admit, it is a rather charming piece of software. And the more I use it, and the more plugins that I discover, the more I just want to replace all of my programs with Emacs alternatives.
Wine 5.11 Released With Updated Mono, Initial Work On NetIO Kernel Driver
Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms. Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API. Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications. Direct: Wine Announcement Also: Wine 5.11 is out with more NTDLL work, NetIO kernel driver started
