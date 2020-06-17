Screenshots and Audiocasts/Videos: OpenIndiana 2020.04, Going Linux, Linux Headlines and More OpenIndiana 2020.04 overview | Community-driven illumos Distribution. In this video, I am going to show an overview of OpenIndiana 2020.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback Bill resists distrohopping, Robert is happy with Mint, Jeremy comes back, and we get advice on ThinkPad, reasons to leave Windows advice on office suites, and much muck more! Episode 393 Time Stamps 00.00 Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback 00:53 Distrohopping 03:33 About donations 05:37 Robert: Happy with Linux Mint 08:31 Samuel: Advice on buying a ThinkPad 11:00 David: DejaDup - Another reason to leave Windows 14:17 Gus: Offers to contribute an episode 15:39 Highlander: COVID 19 scammers 19:28 Glen: Ubuntu Mate launch-bar on two screens 21:25 Mike: Dual boot Windows 10 with Ubuntu MATE 20.04 29:57 George: Libre vs. Open and about DRM-protected WMA 38:18 JackDeth: Linux FX10 40:49 Jeremy comes back 42:35 Daniel: Final word on Ubuntu 20.04 43:41 Frank: Belated feedback 44:32 David: Insignificant issue 49:58 Steven: About the Ubuntu MATE 20.04 book 54:06 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe 55:20 End

2020-06-19 | Linux Headlines A now-rescinded change to the Bountysource terms of service is causing turmoil in the open source community, Apache Spark celebrates ten years of development with a new release, Krita launches version 4.3 with new tools and interface improvements, and several projects are seeking feedback.

Talk Python to Me: #269 HoloViz - a suite of tools for Python visualization The toolchain for modern data science can be intimidating. How do you choose between all the data visualization libraries out there? How about creating interactive web apps from those analyses? On this episode, we dive into a project that attempts to bring the whole story together: HoloViz. HoloViz is a coordinated effort to make browser-based data visualization in Python easier to use, easier to learn, and more powerful. And we have Philipp Rudiger from HoloViz here to guide us through it.

I'm Replacing All Of My Programs...With Emacs I've been using Emacs again and I have to admit, it is a rather charming piece of software. And the more I use it, and the more plugins that I discover, the more I just want to replace all of my programs with Emacs alternatives.