Software: broot, Jitsi (Meet) and TenFourFox

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 20th of June 2020 04:14:25 AM
Software
Moz/FF
  • broot is a command-line file manager for Windows, Linux and macOS

    While Explorer is sufficient for most users, some of us prefer an alternative file manager. If you prefer command-line tools over GUI-based programs, we've got just the thing for you: broot.

  • Jitsi Meet and ejabberd

    Since the more or less global lockdown caused bei Covid-19 there was a lot talk about video conferencing solutions that can be used for e.g. those people that try to coordinate with coworkers while in home office. One of the solutions is Jitsi Meet, which is packaged in Debian. But there are also Debian packages provided by Jitsi itself.

    Jitsi relies on an XMPP server. You can see the network overview in the docs. While Jitsi itself uses Prosody as XMPP and their docs only covers that one. But it's basically irrelevant which XMPP you want to use. Only thing is that you can't follow the official Jitsi documentation when you are not using Prosody but instead e.g. ejabberd. As always, it's sometimes difficult to find the correct/best non-official documentation or how-to, so I try to describe what helped me in configuring Jitsi Meet with ejabberd as XMPP server and my own coturn STUN/TURN server...

    This is not a step-by-step description, but anyway... here we go with some links:

  • TenFourFox FPR24b1 available

    TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). This includes Raphaël's mitigation for Twitch frame crashes and Ken's Intel build system fixes, plus minor updates to JavaScript, DOM and layout, and fixes for sundry issues with MP3 playback (make that G4 Mac mini an Internet radio today) along with the usual security updates. Assuming all goes well, TenFourFox FPR24 will go final on or about June 29 parallel with Firefox 78.

today's howtos

Screenshots and Audiocasts/Videos: OpenIndiana 2020.04, Going Linux, Linux Headlines and More

  • OpenIndiana 2020.04 overview | Community-driven illumos Distribution.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of OpenIndiana 2020.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback

    Bill resists distrohopping, Robert is happy with Mint, Jeremy comes back, and we get advice on ThinkPad, reasons to leave Windows advice on office suites, and much muck more! Episode 393 Time Stamps 00.00 Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback 00:53 Distrohopping 03:33 About donations 05:37 Robert: Happy with Linux Mint 08:31 Samuel: Advice on buying a ThinkPad 11:00 David: DejaDup - Another reason to leave Windows 14:17 Gus: Offers to contribute an episode 15:39 Highlander: COVID 19 scammers 19:28 Glen: Ubuntu Mate launch-bar on two screens 21:25 Mike: Dual boot Windows 10 with Ubuntu MATE 20.04 29:57 George: Libre vs. Open and about DRM-protected WMA 38:18 JackDeth: Linux FX10 40:49 Jeremy comes back 42:35 Daniel: Final word on Ubuntu 20.04 43:41 Frank: Belated feedback 44:32 David: Insignificant issue 49:58 Steven: About the Ubuntu MATE 20.04 book 54:06 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe 55:20 End

  • 2020-06-19 | Linux Headlines

    A now-rescinded change to the Bountysource terms of service is causing turmoil in the open source community, Apache Spark celebrates ten years of development with a new release, Krita launches version 4.3 with new tools and interface improvements, and several projects are seeking feedback.

  • Talk Python to Me: #269 HoloViz - a suite of tools for Python visualization

    The toolchain for modern data science can be intimidating. How do you choose between all the data visualization libraries out there? How about creating interactive web apps from those analyses? On this episode, we dive into a project that attempts to bring the whole story together: HoloViz. HoloViz is a coordinated effort to make browser-based data visualization in Python easier to use, easier to learn, and more powerful. And we have Philipp Rudiger from HoloViz here to guide us through it.

  • I'm Replacing All Of My Programs...With Emacs

    I've been using Emacs again and I have to admit, it is a rather charming piece of software. And the more I use it, and the more plugins that I discover, the more I just want to replace all of my programs with Emacs alternatives.

Android Leftovers

Wine 5.11 Released With Updated Mono, Initial Work On NetIO Kernel Driver

Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms. Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API. Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications. Read more Direct: Wine Announcement Also: Wine 5.11 is out with more NTDLL work, NetIO kernel driver started

