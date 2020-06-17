Software: broot, Jitsi (Meet) and TenFourFox
-
broot is a command-line file manager for Windows, Linux and macOS
While Explorer is sufficient for most users, some of us prefer an alternative file manager. If you prefer command-line tools over GUI-based programs, we've got just the thing for you: broot.
-
Jitsi Meet and ejabberd
Since the more or less global lockdown caused bei Covid-19 there was a lot talk about video conferencing solutions that can be used for e.g. those people that try to coordinate with coworkers while in home office. One of the solutions is Jitsi Meet, which is packaged in Debian. But there are also Debian packages provided by Jitsi itself.
Jitsi relies on an XMPP server. You can see the network overview in the docs. While Jitsi itself uses Prosody as XMPP and their docs only covers that one. But it's basically irrelevant which XMPP you want to use. Only thing is that you can't follow the official Jitsi documentation when you are not using Prosody but instead e.g. ejabberd. As always, it's sometimes difficult to find the correct/best non-official documentation or how-to, so I try to describe what helped me in configuring Jitsi Meet with ejabberd as XMPP server and my own coturn STUN/TURN server...
This is not a step-by-step description, but anyway... here we go with some links:
-
TenFourFox FPR24b1 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 24 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). This includes Raphaël's mitigation for Twitch frame crashes and Ken's Intel build system fixes, plus minor updates to JavaScript, DOM and layout, and fixes for sundry issues with MP3 playback (make that G4 Mac mini an Internet radio today) along with the usual security updates. Assuming all goes well, TenFourFox FPR24 will go final on or about June 29 parallel with Firefox 78.
-
