There are multiple ways to game on the Raspberry Pi, although most involve retro games. However, Linux Format has now detailed how to run Google Stadia on the humble single-board computer. The cloud gaming service includes fewer than 100 games at the time of writing, but it does contain some triple-A titles like Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption 2. The frequently-delayed Cyberpunk 2077, Destroy All Humans!, FIFA 21 and F1 2020 will be launching on Stadia later this year too.

Stadia is too resource-heavy for all but the latest generation of Raspberry Pi. Tom's Hardware recommends using the 4 GB version of the Pi Model 4B+, but there would be no harm in using the new 8 GB model instead. We would recommend using an active cooler to prevent the Raspberry Pi from overheating and throttling. You will also need a solid internet connection, preferably Ethernet if possible, and a wired game controller. You do not need a Stadia controller, just one that can integrate with Stadia through Chromium.