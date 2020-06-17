Software and Games on Open Hardware Arduino and Raspberry Pi
FontEdit Font Editor Targets Embedded Systems with LED, LCD or e-Paper Displays
Once you’re done, you can export the font to an array compatible with C/C++, Arduino (using PROGMEM), or MicroPython/Python (list or bytes objects). Options for the export function include MSB and LSB mode, invert all the bits, tab size, and the font array name.
Raspberry Pi: Bring Google Stadia to the popular single-board computer
There are multiple ways to game on the Raspberry Pi, although most involve retro games. However, Linux Format has now detailed how to run Google Stadia on the humble single-board computer. The cloud gaming service includes fewer than 100 games at the time of writing, but it does contain some triple-A titles like Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption 2. The frequently-delayed Cyberpunk 2077, Destroy All Humans!, FIFA 21 and F1 2020 will be launching on Stadia later this year too.
Stadia is too resource-heavy for all but the latest generation of Raspberry Pi. Tom's Hardware recommends using the 4 GB version of the Pi Model 4B+, but there would be no harm in using the new 8 GB model instead. We would recommend using an active cooler to prevent the Raspberry Pi from overheating and throttling. You will also need a solid internet connection, preferably Ethernet if possible, and a wired game controller. You do not need a Stadia controller, just one that can integrate with Stadia through Chromium.
RPI 4 & Ubuntu MATE - Full HD monitor shows as 1824x984 px
This sounds like a rather arcane issue, but luckily, the solution is simple. We now have the right screen resolution, and we can enjoy our system to the fullest. More importantly, you got exposed to the usercfg.txt file and what it (can) contain, which means, we can now unleash the full plethora of tweaks onto the Pi 4.
In the coming series of tutorials, as I promised in the original article, I will address and resolve a number of different usability issues, including video and audio playback, MATE desktop environment ergonomics, and we will also spend time tweaking the two operating systems, both Raspberry Pi OS and Ubuntu MATE. The end goal is to have a proper-looking desktop, no matter what form factor it runs on. One down, many more to go.
today's howtos
Screenshots and Audiocasts/Videos: OpenIndiana 2020.04, Going Linux, Linux Headlines and More
Android Leftovers
Wine 5.11 Released With Updated Mono, Initial Work On NetIO Kernel Driver
Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms. Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API. Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications. Direct: Wine Announcement Also: Wine 5.11 is out with more NTDLL work, NetIO kernel driver started
