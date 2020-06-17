Language Selection

LLVM and Python Programming

Development
  • LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name

    LLVM is the latest open-source project working to shift their Git development terminology away from the "master" branch naming and to something more inclusive. Nearly everyone who voiced their opinion so far were in favor of this change, but there still are open matters such as what to call their new main development branch, the involved technical costs, and how quickly such a transition should happen.

    Today on LLVM-dev has been a very lively discussion over calling their main LLVM Git repository branch "master" and moving to something else like "trunk", "dev", or "main" as some of the leading contenders.

  • How to prepare to write your first Mycroft AI skill using Python

    With the recent worldwide pandemic and stay-at-home orders, I have been looking for things to do to replace some of my usual activities. I started to update my home electronics setup and, as part of that, to delve into home automation. Some of my friends use Amazon's Alexa to turn lights on and off in their house, and that is appealing on some level. However, I am a privacy-conscious individual, and I was never really comfortable with devices from Google or Amazon listening to my family all the time (I'll ignore cellphones for the sake of this conversation). I have known about the open source voice assistant Mycroft for about four years, but due to early struggles with the project, I'd never investigated it too closely. 

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 2 Blog Post

    1. Use clean_command() to remove tabs and line indentations.

    2. Add code to extract statements for a loop in parse_shell_loop_and_branch().

    3. After discussion with my mentor, i remove the pipe symbol '|' from the seperators and add command 'export' as a variable assignment.

  • PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2: In-place rename and signature change

    PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2 was released today with a feature that will blow your mind! You can download this EAP build from our website or from the Toolbox App.

    If you see yourself going through a cumbersome modal dialog when renaming or changing signatures of methods and classes you will like this new feature. With in-place refactoring, you can simply edit names or parameters of a class or a method and then either click the new gutter icon or use the intention action (alt+enter) to preview the changes and apply it to all its usages.

  • Working with Celery and Django Database Transactions

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.

Screenshots and Audiocasts/Videos: OpenIndiana 2020.04, Going Linux, Linux Headlines and More

  • OpenIndiana 2020.04 overview | Community-driven illumos Distribution.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of OpenIndiana 2020.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback

    Bill resists distrohopping, Robert is happy with Mint, Jeremy comes back, and we get advice on ThinkPad, reasons to leave Windows advice on office suites, and much muck more! Episode 393 Time Stamps 00.00 Going Linux #393 · Listener Feedback 00:53 Distrohopping 03:33 About donations 05:37 Robert: Happy with Linux Mint 08:31 Samuel: Advice on buying a ThinkPad 11:00 David: DejaDup - Another reason to leave Windows 14:17 Gus: Offers to contribute an episode 15:39 Highlander: COVID 19 scammers 19:28 Glen: Ubuntu Mate launch-bar on two screens 21:25 Mike: Dual boot Windows 10 with Ubuntu MATE 20.04 29:57 George: Libre vs. Open and about DRM-protected WMA 38:18 JackDeth: Linux FX10 40:49 Jeremy comes back 42:35 Daniel: Final word on Ubuntu 20.04 43:41 Frank: Belated feedback 44:32 David: Insignificant issue 49:58 Steven: About the Ubuntu MATE 20.04 book 54:06 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe 55:20 End

  • 2020-06-19 | Linux Headlines

    A now-rescinded change to the Bountysource terms of service is causing turmoil in the open source community, Apache Spark celebrates ten years of development with a new release, Krita launches version 4.3 with new tools and interface improvements, and several projects are seeking feedback.

  • Talk Python to Me: #269 HoloViz - a suite of tools for Python visualization

    The toolchain for modern data science can be intimidating. How do you choose between all the data visualization libraries out there? How about creating interactive web apps from those analyses? On this episode, we dive into a project that attempts to bring the whole story together: HoloViz. HoloViz is a coordinated effort to make browser-based data visualization in Python easier to use, easier to learn, and more powerful. And we have Philipp Rudiger from HoloViz here to guide us through it.

  • I'm Replacing All Of My Programs...With Emacs

    I've been using Emacs again and I have to admit, it is a rather charming piece of software. And the more I use it, and the more plugins that I discover, the more I just want to replace all of my programs with Emacs alternatives.

Android Leftovers

Wine 5.11 Released With Updated Mono, Initial Work On NetIO Kernel Driver

Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms. Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API. Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications. Read more Direct: Wine Announcement Also: Wine 5.11 is out with more NTDLL work, NetIO kernel driver started

