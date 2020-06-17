Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates.
