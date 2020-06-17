Language Selection

The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In

Saturday 20th of June 2020 06:52:42 AM
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux

The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer.

DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next.

Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released

Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates. Read more

This week in KDE: polishing up Plasma 5.19

This week we plunged into fixing issues in Plasma 5.19 that slipped through QA as well as some older ones–a truly enormous number in all! We are taking to heart your pleas to focus on stability and polish. But of course we also worked on some new features too, because we can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time! Read more Also: David REVOY on Krita: Production report: making episode 33

LLVM and Python Programming

  • LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name

    LLVM is the latest open-source project working to shift their Git development terminology away from the "master" branch naming and to something more inclusive. Nearly everyone who voiced their opinion so far were in favor of this change, but there still are open matters such as what to call their new main development branch, the involved technical costs, and how quickly such a transition should happen. Today on LLVM-dev has been a very lively discussion over calling their main LLVM Git repository branch "master" and moving to something else like "trunk", "dev", or "main" as some of the leading contenders.

  • How to prepare to write your first Mycroft AI skill using Python

    With the recent worldwide pandemic and stay-at-home orders, I have been looking for things to do to replace some of my usual activities. I started to update my home electronics setup and, as part of that, to delve into home automation. Some of my friends use Amazon's Alexa to turn lights on and off in their house, and that is appealing on some level. However, I am a privacy-conscious individual, and I was never really comfortable with devices from Google or Amazon listening to my family all the time (I'll ignore cellphones for the sake of this conversation). I have known about the open source voice assistant Mycroft for about four years, but due to early struggles with the project, I'd never investigated it too closely. 

    •        
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 2 Blog Post

    1. Use clean_command() to remove tabs and line indentations. 2. Add code to extract statements for a loop in parse_shell_loop_and_branch(). 3. After discussion with my mentor, i remove the pipe symbol '|' from the seperators and add command 'export' as a variable assignment.

  • PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2: In-place rename and signature change

    PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2 was released today with a feature that will blow your mind! You can download this EAP build from our website or from the Toolbox App. If you see yourself going through a cumbersome modal dialog when renaming or changing signatures of methods and classes you will like this new feature. With in-place refactoring, you can simply edit names or parameters of a class or a method and then either click the new gutter icon or use the intention action (alt+enter) to preview the changes and apply it to all its usages.

  • Working with Celery and Django Database Transactions

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.

