Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Red Hat
  • Fedora program update: 2020-25

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Running cloud-native network functions with confidence on Red Hat OpenShift

    Earlier this year, Red Hat announced the creation of a cloud-based onboarding service and testbed for network functions with Intel, supporting both virtualized network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native network functions (CNFs). Since making this announcement, the world has changed. Organizations are now weighing each move in a completely different landscape, and searching for additional flexibility and transparency from their partners and supporting ecosystems.

    With this in mind, Red Hat collaborated with key service provider customers and partners to jointly define a set of choices for validating and certifying the interoperability of partner CNFs with Red Hat OpenShift. By doing so, partners can decide on their level of investment with Red Hat aligned with the customer value they want to achieve, and telecommunications service providers are assured that they can run CNFs from partners on Red Hat OpenShift with confidence.

  • Develop and test a Quarkus client on Red Hat CodeReady Containers with Red Hat Data Grid 8.0

    This article is about my experience installing Red Hat Data Grid (RHDG) on Red Hat CodeReady Containers (CRC) so that I could set up a local environment to develop and test a Quarkus Infinispan client. I started by installing CodeReady Containers and then installed Red Hat Data Grid. I am also on a learning path for Quarkus, so my last step was to integrate the Quarkus Infinispan client into my new development environment.

    Initially, I tried connecting the Quarkus client to my locally running instance of Data Grid. Later, I decided I wanted to create an environment where I could test and debug Data Grid on Red Hat OpenShift 4. I tried installing Data Grid on OpenShift 4 in a shared environment, but maintaining that environment was challenging. Through trial-and-error, I found that it was better to install Red Hat Data Grid on CodeReady Containers and use that for my local development and testing environment.

2020 Opensource.com summer reading list

  • 2020 Opensource.com summer reading list

    The Opensource.com community is full of people with varied interests; all brought together by their love of open source. The 2020 Opensource.com summer reading list reflects those diverse interests by covering books about a wide range of subjects and for different age groups. Books about mathematics, cryptography, Unix, and "coding" a sandcastle are just a few of the selections that comprise this year's list.

    This year's summer reading list also provides a great representation of the ever-growing and changing nature of Opensource.com. Contributors range from people who have worked on this site for many years to some of the newest correspondents. Over the years, old friends have moved on to different experiences and new faces have joined the community, but the commitment to open source has remained a constant bond of camaraderie.

    My own journey with Opensource.com began with a contribution to the 2013 summer reading list and has now grown to 100 articles. I have learned a lot from all of my Opensource.com colleagues during that time, and I hope you will also learn a lot from the wisdom some of them have shared in their book reviews.

The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In

The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer. DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next. Read more

Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released

Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates. Read more

This week in KDE: polishing up Plasma 5.19

This week we plunged into fixing issues in Plasma 5.19 that slipped through QA as well as some older ones–a truly enormous number in all! We are taking to heart your pleas to focus on stability and polish. But of course we also worked on some new features too, because we can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time! Read more Also: David REVOY on Krita: Production report: making episode 33

LLVM and Python Programming

  • LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name

    LLVM is the latest open-source project working to shift their Git development terminology away from the "master" branch naming and to something more inclusive. Nearly everyone who voiced their opinion so far were in favor of this change, but there still are open matters such as what to call their new main development branch, the involved technical costs, and how quickly such a transition should happen. Today on LLVM-dev has been a very lively discussion over calling their main LLVM Git repository branch "master" and moving to something else like "trunk", "dev", or "main" as some of the leading contenders.

  • How to prepare to write your first Mycroft AI skill using Python

    With the recent worldwide pandemic and stay-at-home orders, I have been looking for things to do to replace some of my usual activities. I started to update my home electronics setup and, as part of that, to delve into home automation. Some of my friends use Amazon's Alexa to turn lights on and off in their house, and that is appealing on some level. However, I am a privacy-conscious individual, and I was never really comfortable with devices from Google or Amazon listening to my family all the time (I'll ignore cellphones for the sake of this conversation). I have known about the open source voice assistant Mycroft for about four years, but due to early struggles with the project, I'd never investigated it too closely. 

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 2 Blog Post

    1. Use clean_command() to remove tabs and line indentations. 2. Add code to extract statements for a loop in parse_shell_loop_and_branch(). 3. After discussion with my mentor, i remove the pipe symbol '|' from the seperators and add command 'export' as a variable assignment.

  • PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2: In-place rename and signature change

    PyCharm 2020.2 EAP2 was released today with a feature that will blow your mind! You can download this EAP build from our website or from the Toolbox App. If you see yourself going through a cumbersome modal dialog when renaming or changing signatures of methods and classes you will like this new feature. With in-place refactoring, you can simply edit names or parameters of a class or a method and then either click the new gutter icon or use the intention action (alt+enter) to preview the changes and apply it to all its usages.

  • Working with Celery and Django Database Transactions

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.

