today's leftovers
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/25
7 days – 6 snapshots. That’s the quick summary of the last week. Felt unspectacular from that point of view, even though, unfortunately, the Tumbleweed users did have to fight a few problems this time aroud. The 6 snapshots released were 0611, 0612, 0614, 0615, 0616 and 0617. No worries, we did not skip 0613 for superstitious reasons – it just so happened that OBS needed a bit more time to build 0612.
-
SUSE Enterprise Storage 7 first public beta!
The latest software-defined storage solution built on the Octopus release of the open source Ceph technology.
In addition to the current features, available in SES 6, the SES 7 beta includes the following major improvements aimed at assisting enterprises with their digital transformation by simplifying and modernizing enterprise IT infrastructures.
-
DataStax Vector: Making Cassandra NoSQL DBMS clusters more manageable
Apache Cassandra is a great NoSQL database, but no one's ever said it was easy to monitor or manage. Now, DataStax is bringing out a private beta of Vector, an AIOps service for Cassandra. Vector will continually assess the behavior of a Cassandra cluster to provide developers and operators with automated diagnostics and advice. This will help them deal successfully with Cassandra and DataStax Enterprise (DSE) clusters.
-
SSH-Targeting Golang Bots Becoming the New Norm [Ed: Typical FUD from people who sell it for a living. "Open-Source Bot Used for Nasties," says he, but it's down to bad passwords and the likes of that. Blaming SSH and "Open Source" over nothing.]
-
diffoscope 148 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 148.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In
The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer. DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next.
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates.
This week in KDE: polishing up Plasma 5.19
This week we plunged into fixing issues in Plasma 5.19 that slipped through QA as well as some older ones–a truly enormous number in all! We are taking to heart your pleas to focus on stability and polish. But of course we also worked on some new features too, because we can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time! Also: David REVOY on Krita: Production report: making episode 33
LLVM and Python Programming
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 34 sec ago
40 min 37 sec ago
43 min 50 sec ago
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago