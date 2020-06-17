Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers Fedora program update: 2020-25 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

Running cloud-native network functions with confidence on Red Hat OpenShift Earlier this year, Red Hat announced the creation of a cloud-based onboarding service and testbed for network functions with Intel, supporting both virtualized network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native network functions (CNFs). Since making this announcement, the world has changed. Organizations are now weighing each move in a completely different landscape, and searching for additional flexibility and transparency from their partners and supporting ecosystems. With this in mind, Red Hat collaborated with key service provider customers and partners to jointly define a set of choices for validating and certifying the interoperability of partner CNFs with Red Hat OpenShift. By doing so, partners can decide on their level of investment with Red Hat aligned with the customer value they want to achieve, and telecommunications service providers are assured that they can run CNFs from partners on Red Hat OpenShift with confidence.

Develop and test a Quarkus client on Red Hat CodeReady Containers with Red Hat Data Grid 8.0 This article is about my experience installing Red Hat Data Grid (RHDG) on Red Hat CodeReady Containers (CRC) so that I could set up a local environment to develop and test a Quarkus Infinispan client. I started by installing CodeReady Containers and then installed Red Hat Data Grid. I am also on a learning path for Quarkus, so my last step was to integrate the Quarkus Infinispan client into my new development environment. Initially, I tried connecting the Quarkus client to my locally running instance of Data Grid. Later, I decided I wanted to create an environment where I could test and debug Data Grid on Red Hat OpenShift 4. I tried installing Data Grid on OpenShift 4 in a shared environment, but maintaining that environment was challenging. Through trial-and-error, I found that it was better to install Red Hat Data Grid on CodeReady Containers and use that for my local development and testing environment.

The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer. DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next.