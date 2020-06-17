Android Leftovers
-
Google Docs, Sheets and Slides starts activating its dark theme on Android
-
Google Meet coming to Gmail app for iOS, Android: Here’s how to use
-
Kodak 50CA7077 4K Android TV Review: Very good picture quality but unoptimised software
-
Best Android tablets this year
-
Best Android Phones in India (June 2020)
-
'Extremely dangerous' Android app on Google Play Store could cost you a small fortune
-
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In
The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer. DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next.
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates.
This week in KDE: polishing up Plasma 5.19
This week we plunged into fixing issues in Plasma 5.19 that slipped through QA as well as some older ones–a truly enormous number in all! We are taking to heart your pleas to focus on stability and polish. But of course we also worked on some new features too, because we can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time! Also: David REVOY on Krita: Production report: making episode 33
