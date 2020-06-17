Here’s Xubuntu 20.04 LTS – Using Xfce Desktop Environment 4.14 with a brand new optional theme, Greybird-dark

The Xubuntu team has been announced and released Xubuntu 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS is the Eighth Long Term Support (LTS), It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 19.10 LTS. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Xfce desktop environment 4.14 series by default, a brand-new dark theme, Greybird-dark, has been added, complementing the default Greybird theme; six community wallpapers are bundled from winners of the Community Wallpaper Contest.

Gnome: Tracker in Summer

Lots of effort is going into Tracker at the moment. I was waiting for a convenient time to blog about it all, but there isn’t a convenient moment on a project like this, just lots of interesting tasks all blocked on different things. With the API changes mostly nailed down, our focus moved to making initial Tracker 3 ports of the libraries and apps that use Tracker. This is a crucial step to prove that the new design works as we expect, and has helped us to find and fix loads of rough edges. We want to work with the maintainers of each app to finish off these ports. If you want to help, or just follow along with the app porting, the process is being tracked in this GNOME Initiatives issue.

