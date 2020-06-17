Today in Techrights
- [Humour/Meme] Are Traffic Lights Offensive to So-called ‘Redskins’?
- Addiction as Big Pharma/Drug Mentality in the Realm of Software
- The Evolution of Anti-GNU/Linux FUD and Ridicule
- [Humour] The Love We Never Asked For…
- There May be Another Book on the Way
- Seattle Police Department Delivers First Installment of 2,851-Page Police Report About Pedophilia Arrest Connected to Bill Gates
- [Humour] Contrary to What OSI, OIN and Linux Foundation Will Tell You…
- How to Tell the German Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection (“BMJV”) That Violating the Constitution is Not Acceptable
- Python’s New Board of Directors Adds 50% Google and 25% Microsoft
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 19, 2020
- Links 19/6/2020: New Python Software Foundation Board of Directors Election Results and PureBoot Bundle
- Links 20/6/2020: Wine 5.11 Released and Red Dead Redemption 2 Shows GNU/Linux Outperforming Windows
More in Tux Machines
How to Make Ubuntu Look Like macOS in 5 Easy Steps
Customization is one of the main reasons why I use Linux. There is no end to the kind of customization you can do to your desktop Linux. You can change icons, themes, change fonts, change terminals, add screenlets, indicator applets, extensions and what not. We have covered numerous desktop customization tips and tricks on It’s FOSS. In this one, I’ll show you how to make Ubuntu look like macOS. Many people use macOS because of its simplistic and elegant look. You may disagree with it but it remains a popular opinion. Even there are Linux distributions that have macOS like look and feel. One of the readers requested us to show how to make Ubuntu look like macOS and hence we’ve created this tutorial. In fact, this is a good example to show the customization capability of desktop Linux.
Android Leftovers
Mobian OS For PinePhone Aims To Bring Debian Linux To Mobile Devices
Debian GNU/Linux is one of the oldest Linux-based operating systems known for its rock-solid stability and large community support. The most popular Linux distros like Ubuntu or Tails are based on Debian Linux. However, you cannot install pure Debian directly on your smartphones or tablets. You need hardware-specific customizations to run it smoothly on different devices. Surprisingly, Debian exists for smartphones either as PureOS or Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Now here comes another Debian-based mobile operating system, Mobian, which aims to bring the full power of Debian to mobile devices.
today's leftovers
