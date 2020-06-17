Language Selection

Gnome: Tracker in Summer

Saturday 20th of June 2020
GNOME

Lots of effort is going into Tracker at the moment. I was waiting for a convenient time to blog about it all, but there isn’t a convenient moment on a project like this, just lots of interesting tasks all blocked on different things.

With the API changes mostly nailed down, our focus moved to making initial Tracker 3 ports of the libraries and apps that use Tracker. This is a crucial step to prove that the new design works as we expect, and has helped us to find and fix loads of rough edges. We want to work with the maintainers of each app to finish off these ports.

If you want to help, or just follow along with the app porting, the process is being tracked in this GNOME Initiatives issue.

How to Make Ubuntu Look Like macOS in 5 Easy Steps

Customization is one of the main reasons why I use Linux. There is no end to the kind of customization you can do to your desktop Linux. You can change icons, themes, change fonts, change terminals, add screenlets, indicator applets, extensions and what not. We have covered numerous desktop customization tips and tricks on It’s FOSS. In this one, I’ll show you how to make Ubuntu look like macOS. Many people use macOS because of its simplistic and elegant look. You may disagree with it but it remains a popular opinion. Even there are Linux distributions that have macOS like look and feel. One of the readers requested us to show how to make Ubuntu look like macOS and hence we’ve created this tutorial. In fact, this is a good example to show the customization capability of desktop Linux. Read more

Android Leftovers

Mobian OS For PinePhone Aims To Bring Debian Linux To Mobile Devices

Debian GNU/Linux is one of the oldest Linux-based operating systems known for its rock-solid stability and large community support. The most popular Linux distros like Ubuntu or Tails are based on Debian Linux. However, you cannot install pure Debian directly on your smartphones or tablets. You need hardware-specific customizations to run it smoothly on different devices. Surprisingly, Debian exists for smartphones either as PureOS or Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system. Now here comes another Debian-based mobile operating system, Mobian, which aims to bring the full power of Debian to mobile devices. Read more

today's leftovers

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/25

    7 days – 6 snapshots. That’s the quick summary of the last week. Felt unspectacular from that point of view, even though, unfortunately, the Tumbleweed users did have to fight a few problems this time aroud. The 6 snapshots released were 0611, 0612, 0614, 0615, 0616 and 0617. No worries, we did not skip 0613 for superstitious reasons – it just so happened that OBS needed a bit more time to build 0612.

  • SUSE Enterprise Storage 7 first public beta!

    The latest software-defined storage solution built on the Octopus release of the open source Ceph technology. In addition to the current features, available in SES 6, the SES 7 beta includes the following major improvements aimed at assisting enterprises with their digital transformation by simplifying and modernizing enterprise IT infrastructures.

  • DataStax Vector: Making Cassandra NoSQL DBMS clusters more manageable

    Apache Cassandra is a great NoSQL database, but no one's ever said it was easy to monitor or manage. Now, DataStax is bringing out a private beta of Vector, an AIOps service for Cassandra. Vector will continually assess the behavior of a Cassandra cluster to provide developers and operators with automated diagnostics and advice. This will help them deal successfully with Cassandra and DataStax Enterprise (DSE) clusters.

  • SSH-Targeting Golang Bots Becoming the New Norm [Ed: Typical FUD from people who sell it for a living. "Open-Source Bot Used for Nasties," says he, but it's down to bad passwords and the likes of that. Blaming SSH and "Open Source" over nothing.]
  • diffoscope 148 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 148. 

