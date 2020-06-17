Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 20th of June 2020 05:18:07 PM

Lots of effort is going into Tracker at the moment. I was waiting for a convenient time to blog about it all, but there isn’t a convenient moment on a project like this, just lots of interesting tasks all blocked on different things.

With the API changes mostly nailed down, our focus moved to making initial Tracker 3 ports of the libraries and apps that use Tracker. This is a crucial step to prove that the new design works as we expect, and has helped us to find and fix loads of rough edges. We want to work with the maintainers of each app to finish off these ports.

If you want to help, or just follow along with the app porting, the process is being tracked in this GNOME Initiatives issue.