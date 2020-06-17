Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Here’s Xubuntu 20.04 LTS – Using Xfce Desktop Environment 4.14 with a brand new optional theme, Greybird-dark

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 20th of June 2020 05:24:25 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

The Xubuntu team has been announced and released Xubuntu 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS is the Eighth Long Term Support (LTS), It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 19.10 LTS.

Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Xfce desktop environment 4.14 series by default, a brand-new dark theme, Greybird-dark, has been added, complementing the default Greybird theme; six community wallpapers are bundled from winners of the Community Wallpaper Contest.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Gnome: Tracker in Summer

Lots of effort is going into Tracker at the moment. I was waiting for a convenient time to blog about it all, but there isn’t a convenient moment on a project like this, just lots of interesting tasks all blocked on different things. With the API changes mostly nailed down, our focus moved to making initial Tracker 3 ports of the libraries and apps that use Tracker. This is a crucial step to prove that the new design works as we expect, and has helped us to find and fix loads of rough edges. We want to work with the maintainers of each app to finish off these ports. If you want to help, or just follow along with the app porting, the process is being tracked in this GNOME Initiatives issue. Read more

Today in Techrights

How to Make Ubuntu Look Like macOS in 5 Easy Steps

Customization is one of the main reasons why I use Linux. There is no end to the kind of customization you can do to your desktop Linux. You can change icons, themes, change fonts, change terminals, add screenlets, indicator applets, extensions and what not. We have covered numerous desktop customization tips and tricks on It’s FOSS. In this one, I’ll show you how to make Ubuntu look like macOS. Many people use macOS because of its simplistic and elegant look. You may disagree with it but it remains a popular opinion. Even there are Linux distributions that have macOS like look and feel. One of the readers requested us to show how to make Ubuntu look like macOS and hence we’ve created this tutorial. In fact, this is a good example to show the customization capability of desktop Linux. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6