today's howtos
-
How to fix Docker error: no space left on device
-
How to add music files to Lollypop on Linux
-
How to Install FreeFileSync 10.25 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How To Install uTorrent on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
Force Your Terminal To Swallow
-
Don't Settle For 256 Colors Get Yourself a True Color Terminal
-
How to install SoftMaker Office 2021 on Linux
-
Use of fstab option for Mounting Disk in Linux Permanent
-
Access Riseup email over Onion service
-
Change timezone in Raspberry PI OS Lite from terminal
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 942 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
UbuntuDDE | Review from an openSUSE User
UbuntuDDE is a satisfactory Desktop Environment. Would I say it is the most beautiful? No, not a chance. I think it is fine though. What bothers me most about it is the very limiting feeling I get from it. I don’t feel attached to the desktop. I don’t feel like it is mine and things like not all applications respecting the dark theme just added more to that pile. Despite my experience with the desktop. I think you should give it a try, in a VM or on actual hardware. After all, your experience may be far different than mine. It could be all roses and puppy dogs or maybe Kawaii cats hiding and appearing. After all, I am a biased openSUSE Plasma user that wants his bacon fried to a certain perfection. My tastes are different than yours so you should explore and find your Desktop Home.
Mirroring YouTube Videos to PeerTube
Mentioned in my last tutorial, PeerTube is able to mirror YouTube videos. This means we simply copy the video addresses instead of reupload the files and video is instantly published on PeerTube. It is a cool feature. It is thanks to the tool used behind the scene named youtube-dl. Now it is the time to discuss how to do that more precisely. In this tutorial I explain mirroring several videos from that Google-owned site. I use examples from our Free Libre Open Source Software community. Enjoy!
Android Leftovers
Here’s Xubuntu 20.04 LTS – Using Xfce Desktop Environment 4.14 with a brand new optional theme, Greybird-dark
The Xubuntu team has been announced and released Xubuntu 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS is the Eighth Long Term Support (LTS), It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 19.10 LTS. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Xfce desktop environment 4.14 series by default, a brand-new dark theme, Greybird-dark, has been added, complementing the default Greybird theme; six community wallpapers are bundled from winners of the Community Wallpaper Contest.
Recent comments
32 min 34 sec ago
8 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 14 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago