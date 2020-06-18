Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 21st of June 2020 12:16:41 AM
Android
Google’s Nearby Share feature...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 21st of June 2020 01:26:28 AM.
  • Google’s Nearby Share feature for Android may also support Chrome OS, Windows, Linux, and macOS

    It is no longer news that Google is working on a file-sharing feature for Android similar to Apple’s AirDrop. The feature which is now called Nearby Share (formerly known as Nearby Sharing) has been in development for a while, and now more details have surfaced.

    New info has revealed that Nearby Share will not be limited to sharing between Android devices but also other operating systems with the help of the Chrome browser.

UbuntuDDE | Review from an openSUSE User

UbuntuDDE is a satisfactory Desktop Environment. Would I say it is the most beautiful? No, not a chance. I think it is fine though. What bothers me most about it is the very limiting feeling I get from it. I don’t feel attached to the desktop. I don’t feel like it is mine and things like not all applications respecting the dark theme just added more to that pile. Despite my experience with the desktop. I think you should give it a try, in a VM or on actual hardware. After all, your experience may be far different than mine. It could be all roses and puppy dogs or maybe Kawaii cats hiding and appearing. After all, I am a biased openSUSE Plasma user that wants his bacon fried to a certain perfection. My tastes are different than yours so you should explore and find your Desktop Home. Read more

Mirroring YouTube Videos to PeerTube

Mentioned in my last tutorial, PeerTube is able to mirror YouTube videos. This means we simply copy the video addresses instead of reupload the files and video is instantly published on PeerTube. It is a cool feature. It is thanks to the tool used behind the scene named youtube-dl. Now it is the time to discuss how to do that more precisely. In this tutorial I explain mirroring several videos from that Google-owned site. I use examples from our Free Libre Open Source Software community. Enjoy! Read more

Here’s Xubuntu 20.04 LTS – Using Xfce Desktop Environment 4.14 with a brand new optional theme, Greybird-dark

The Xubuntu team has been announced and released Xubuntu 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS is the Eighth Long Term Support (LTS), It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 19.10 LTS. Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Xfce desktop environment 4.14 series by default, a brand-new dark theme, Greybird-dark, has been added, complementing the default Greybird theme; six community wallpapers are bundled from winners of the Community Wallpaper Contest. Read more

