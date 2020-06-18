Games: Ghostrunner Demo, Crumble Demo, Titanfall 2, GOverlay and More
Ghostrunner Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Ghostrunner Demo running through Steam Play on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
Crumble Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
Crumble Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
With EA back on Steam, you can play Titanfall 2 on Linux with Steam Play
Now that EA have decided to cosy up with Valve once again, their games have been pouring onto Steam and that means certain games like Titanfall 2 are easy to get going on Linux.
Thanks to the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer (more info), tons of big Windows-only titles like this are really easy to get running on pretty much any Linux distribution. Titanfall 2 is an underappreciated gem too. I’m a massive FPS nut, I simply love these tactical feeling shooters and Titanfall 2 especially because it’s ridiculously over the top. We also so very rarely get games like this officially on Linux so thanks to Proton we can play Titanfall 2 and many other EA games easily now.
There's an app for that: use GOverlay to help configure MangoHud on Linux
Want to get started with the excellent Linux gaming overlay MangoHud? There's an app for that. A reminder of the wonderful GOverlay which just had a new release.
MangoHud enables you to do fancy things like check FPS, frame timings, monitor temperatures, RAM and VRAM use and the list goes on. It can take a little tinkering to get it where you want it through a config file or with launch options for games but how about making it a little easier? That's where GOverlay comes in.
GOverlay has been covered here a few times and with good reason, it's a nifty little open source app that talks to MangoHud and lets you configure it by clicking buttons and ticking boxes. I like the simple life okay? It's great. Version 0.3.4 of GOverlay just went up bringing in support for recent additions to MangoHUD 0.4.1.
An update on Easy Anti-Cheat support for Wine and Proton
Currently, the Wine and Proton compatibility layers for Linux don't work with Easy Anti-Cheat and we have something of an update on the status for you.
Easy Anti-Cheat is one of the most widely used systems to reduce cheating in games, it's available in some form for actual Linux builds of games but it's something of a sore spot for Wine and Proton. Some time ago, it was confirmed that Valve and the Easy Anti-Cheat team were planning to work together to get the situation sorted, Epic Games later confirmed Easy Anti-Cheat was still supported on Linux for native builds too after it appeared that was stopping. Since then, we've not really heard anything officially on it.
However, over on Reddit, user Guy1524 who happens to work for CodeWeavers (who work on Wine / Proton) gave a personal update on their own clearly unofficial progress to get Easy Anti-Cheat working.
