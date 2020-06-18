[Slackware] Preparing to move to elogind
Slackware community is very active nowadays, and that's for a reason. They are waiting for the big update coming to Slackware, which is the new Plasma 5 and XFCE. It has been requested for so long after -current start moving, but Pat hasn't made the change until 2020 when big basic components such as Qt5 went in and many followed up.
There were some distractions along the way, such as PAM taking some time to test (it was initially planned for a day or two in testing/), but at the end it was a smooth migration. I barely notice any changes since all the changes happening under the hood and it works well both in my MATE and Cinnamon project (basically for Cinnamon since i already have PAM installed, but not as part of the core packages. It just sit there as a requirement for Cinnamon-screensaver).
For next Plasma 5 and XFCE, there are some another changes needed for it to go smoothly and that's UPower and elogind. Slackware 14.2 up to -current is still using the old UPower which is already deprecated for some time, but since it's related to many other libraries/applications, Pat kept them until it's time to move on with the rest of the projects and i believe it's time. Newer UPower is needed by Plasma 5, XFCE, mate-power-manager 1.24 (it's still at 1.22 for now due to this constraints) and better battery support in Cinnamon.
KDE Cantor Improvements and Windows Ports
this is the second post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present the new zoom widget feature and some useful tooltip changes.
In the next post I plan to show another important and somewhat bigger feature which about handling of external graphical packages inside of Cantor.
Windows Store Monthly Statistics [Ed: KDE ports to Windows are apparently a waste of time. Ridiculously low numbers compared to GNU/Linux users and there's DRM.]
For completeness, overall acquisitions since the stuff is in the store:
Kate - Advanced Text Editor - 46,824 acquisitions
Okular - More than a reader - 37,212 acquisitions
Filelight - Disk Usage Visualizer - 6,532 acquisitions
Kile - A user-friendly TeX/LaTeX editor - 4,408 acquisitions
KStars - Astronomy Software - 2,496 acquisitions
Elisa - Modern Music Player - 1,450 acquisitions
Hardware: Morse, HP Chromebook and More
The software for GNU/Linux distributions is a surprisingly accessible set of shell scripts that attach themselves to ACPI events surrounding the lid switch. In use it seems a little cumbersome, but we suspect its real value is not in repeatedly slammin the lid to produce Morse text input. Instead with many lid switches being magnetic reed switches an operator could simply wear a ring with a magnet and tap out their text every bit as quickly as they could using a traditional key.
We like the idea, and could see it being popular among radio amateurs. It’s a theme we’ve visited before with a more traditional key, and if you’d love to try but don’t know any Morse then perhaps this may help you learn.
The HP Chromebook x360 12b is an affordable Chromebook made for grown-ups. It takes you a cut above the rock-bottom basic Chromebooks that hover around $250 (and continue to sell well). Get one of those for your kids—who cares if they destroy it? But you, the adult in the room, deserve the Chromebook x360 12b, with its surprisingly good design and great battery life.
For users who want more than Chrome OS, there is the option to install Linux natively. This allows for a more complete OS that gets rid of most of the limitations of Chrome OS. This method removes Chrome OS from your Chromebook and turns it solely into a Linux machine.
Programming: Perl, Python, Shell, Go, Pascal and More
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
This weekly blog is coming a week later than normal. Why? Last week I tried Live Coding for the first time. It was scary but enjoyable experience. It took more time than the blog. Having said that I didn’t want to stop blogging about my solutions. So here you go, I am sharing my solutions with you. Just for record, please find below links to the Live Coding videos.
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.
Python’s pickle module is a very convenient way to serialize and de-serialize objects. It needs no schema, and can handle arbitrary Python objects. But it has problems. This post briefly explains the problems.
Pickles can be hand-crafted that will have malicious effects when you unpickle them. As a result, you should never unpickle data that you do not trust.
The insecurity is not because pickles contain code, but because they create objects by calling constructors named in the pickle. Any callable can be used in place of your class name to construct objects. Malicious pickles will use other Python callables as the “constructors.” For example, instead of executing “models.MyObject(17)”, a dangerous pickle might execute “os.system(‘rm -rf /’)”. The unpickler can’t tell the difference between “models.MyObject” and “os.system”. Both are names it can resolve, producing something it can call. The unpickler executes either of them as directed by the pickle.
MongoDB is a cross-platform, document-oriented NoSql database server. In this tutorial, you will find a shell script to backup MongoDB database. The script also remove backups from server older than specified days.
Go is a statically-typed programming language with strong support for concurrency. It is backed by Google and is meant for general-purpose projects like systems application development or web apps. Golang is becoming more and more popular due to its robust feature set and support for the latest programming practices. A large number of companies are looking for active Go developers due to its growing usage in modern applications. Developers can use a number of go commands to increase their programming productivity or workflow management. In this guide, we will discuss some of these commands for aspiring Go devs.
The Pascal programming language is 50 years old this year. The Free Pascal Compiler for Pascal / Object Pascal is out with version 3.2 to celebrate, five years since FPC's previous 3.0 stable series. Somewhat amusing. this FPC 3.2 compiler update adds a Windows 16-bit target support for building Pascal code for Windows 3.0+.
User namespaces were designed from the start to meet a requirement that unprivileged users be able to make use of them. Eric accomplished this by introducing subuid and subgid delegations through shadow. These are defined by the /etc/subuid and /etc/subgid files, which only root can write to. The setuid-root programs newuidmap and newgidmap, which ship with shadow, respect the subids delegated in those two files.
Until recently, programs which wanted to query available mappings, like lxc-usernsexec, have each parsed these two files. Now, shadow ships a new library, libsubid, to facilitate more programatic querying of subids.
I just went through a debugging exercise that was so ridiculous, I just had to write it up. Some of this probably should go into a bug report instead of a rant, but I'm tired. And clearly I don't care anymore.
OK, so I'm doing computer vision work. OpenCV has been providing basic functions in this area, so I have been using them for a while. Just for really, really basic stuff, like projection. The C API was kinda weird, and their error handling is a bit ridiculous (if you give it arguments it doesn't like, it asserts!), but it has been working fine for a while.
At some point (around OpenCV 3.0) somebody over there decided that they didn't like their C API, and that this was now a C++ library. Except the docs still documented the C API, and the website said it supported C, and the code wasn't actually removed. They just kinda stopped testing it and thinking about it. So it would mostly continue to work, except some poor saps would see weird failures; like this and this, for instance. OpenCV 3.2 was the last version where it was mostly possible to keep using the old C code, even when compiling without optimizations. So I was doing that for years.
