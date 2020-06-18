[Slackware] Preparing to move to elogind Slackware community is very active nowadays, and that's for a reason. They are waiting for the big update coming to Slackware, which is the new Plasma 5 and XFCE. It has been requested for so long after -current start moving, but Pat hasn't made the change until 2020 when big basic components such as Qt5 went in and many followed up. There were some distractions along the way, such as PAM taking some time to test (it was initially planned for a day or two in testing/), but at the end it was a smooth migration. I barely notice any changes since all the changes happening under the hood and it works well both in my MATE and Cinnamon project (basically for Cinnamon since i already have PAM installed, but not as part of the core packages. It just sit there as a requirement for Cinnamon-screensaver). For next Plasma 5 and XFCE, there are some another changes needed for it to go smoothly and that's UPower and elogind. Slackware 14.2 up to -current is still using the old UPower which is already deprecated for some time, but since it's related to many other libraries/applications, Pat kept them until it's time to move on with the rest of the projects and i believe it's time. Newer UPower is needed by Plasma 5, XFCE, mate-power-manager 1.24 (it's still at 1.22 for now due to this constraints) and better battery support in Cinnamon.

KDE Cantor Improvements and Windows Ports Cantor - Zoom widget and tooltips this is the second post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present the new zoom widget feature and some useful tooltip changes. [...] In the next post I plan to show another important and somewhat bigger feature which about handling of external graphical packages inside of Cantor.

Windows Store Monthly Statistics [Ed: KDE ports to Windows are apparently a waste of time. Ridiculously low numbers compared to GNU/Linux users and there's DRM.] For completeness, overall acquisitions since the stuff is in the store: Kate - Advanced Text Editor - 46,824 acquisitions Okular - More than a reader - 37,212 acquisitions Filelight - Disk Usage Visualizer - 6,532 acquisitions Kile - A user-friendly TeX/LaTeX editor - 4,408 acquisitions KStars - Astronomy Software - 2,496 acquisitions Elisa - Modern Music Player - 1,450 acquisitions