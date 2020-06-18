Language Selection

GNU Project: GNU Health HMIS Control Center 3.6.4 and the GNU Chinese Translators Team

  • GNU Health HMIS Control Center 3.6.4 is out!

    The GH control center (gnuhealth-control) version 3.6.4 is out, fixing some minor security issues found by the openSUSE security team[1] You just need to to the following: 1) Login as GNU Health 2) cdutil 3) ./gnuhealth-control update That is all. The new gnuhealth-control center is now installed.

  • GNU CTT posts an openning position.

    We are GNU Chinese Translators Team (GNU CTT). Our goal is to translate the http://www.gnu.org webpages into Chinese. According to https://www.gnu.org/help/help.html

Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.9, Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 and Vulkan Driver

  • FSGSBASE Testing Is Encouraged Ahead Of Linux 5.9

    A few days ago I mentioned that it looked like the FSGSBASE patches could finally land for Linux 5.9 and indeed this performance-sensitive x86_64 feature is on track for premiering the next kernel cycle. But additional testing is encouraged. Addressed to Andy Lutomirski confirmed plans for landing FSGSBASE support in Linux 5.9. He is encouraging testing of the FSGSBASE-enabled kernel ahead of time particularly for relevant workloads in ensuring nothing is broken and in good shape.

  • Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 Open-Source Compute Stack Released

    Two weeks after ROCm 3.5, the AMD Radeon team has now issued a patch update to this Radeon Open Compute stack. ROCm 3.5.1 comes with updated Kernel Fusion Driver (AMDKFD) code to fix a memory access fault error that was happening since ROCm 3.3 for multi-GPU setups. ROCm 3.5.1 also provides API additions for querying the priority of a stream with HIP, support for NCCL 2.7 with send/receive operations now being supported, and RCCL updates to provide network proxy profiling and support for gather/scatter/all-to-all collective operations.

  • A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi

    The Raspberry Pi 1 through Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and even the Raspberry Pi Zero can now see Vulkan support via a new unofficial "RPi-VK-Driver" that is offering even better performance than the Broadcom OpenGL driver. While there has been a Vulkan driver in development for the Raspberry Pi 4 and future models with the newer Broadcom VideoCore GPU that officially supports Vulkan, an independent developer has been developing a Vulkan driver for the VideoCore IV GPU found in pre-RPi4 SBCs. VideoCore 4 isn't compliant with Vulkan in full, but with enough effort, a Vulkan driver was brought up.

[Slackware] Preparing to move to elogind

Slackware community is very active nowadays, and that's for a reason. They are waiting for the big update coming to Slackware, which is the new Plasma 5 and XFCE. It has been requested for so long after -current start moving, but Pat hasn't made the change until 2020 when big basic components such as Qt5 went in and many followed up. There were some distractions along the way, such as PAM taking some time to test (it was initially planned for a day or two in testing/), but at the end it was a smooth migration. I barely notice any changes since all the changes happening under the hood and it works well both in my MATE and Cinnamon project (basically for Cinnamon since i already have PAM installed, but not as part of the core packages. It just sit there as a requirement for Cinnamon-screensaver). For next Plasma 5 and XFCE, there are some another changes needed for it to go smoothly and that's UPower and elogind. Slackware 14.2 up to -current is still using the old UPower which is already deprecated for some time, but since it's related to many other libraries/applications, Pat kept them until it's time to move on with the rest of the projects and i believe it's time. Newer UPower is needed by Plasma 5, XFCE, mate-power-manager 1.24 (it's still at 1.22 for now due to this constraints) and better battery support in Cinnamon. Read more

KDE Cantor Improvements and Windows Ports

  • Cantor - Zoom widget and tooltips

    this is the second post about the progress in my GSoC project and I want to present the new zoom widget feature and some useful tooltip changes. [...] In the next post I plan to show another important and somewhat bigger feature which about handling of external graphical packages inside of Cantor.

  • Windows Store Monthly Statistics [Ed: KDE ports to Windows are apparently a waste of time. Ridiculously low numbers compared to GNU/Linux users and there's DRM.]

    For completeness, overall acquisitions since the stuff is in the store: Kate - Advanced Text Editor - 46,824 acquisitions Okular - More than a reader - 37,212 acquisitions Filelight - Disk Usage Visualizer - 6,532 acquisitions Kile - A user-friendly TeX/LaTeX editor - 4,408 acquisitions KStars - Astronomy Software - 2,496 acquisitions Elisa - Modern Music Player - 1,450 acquisitions

