Android Leftovers
Redmi Note 8 Android 10 update suspended because of major bugs
Flashback: Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini, the smallest Android with the biggest heart
Here’s the latest look at Android 11’s new and revised emoji
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review: Android And iPhone Users Can Love These Brilliant Earbuds, Equally
GNU Project: GNU Health HMIS Control Center 3.6.4 and the GNU Chinese Translators Team
Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.9, Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 and Vulkan Driver
[Slackware] Preparing to move to elogind
Slackware community is very active nowadays, and that's for a reason. They are waiting for the big update coming to Slackware, which is the new Plasma 5 and XFCE. It has been requested for so long after -current start moving, but Pat hasn't made the change until 2020 when big basic components such as Qt5 went in and many followed up. There were some distractions along the way, such as PAM taking some time to test (it was initially planned for a day or two in testing/), but at the end it was a smooth migration. I barely notice any changes since all the changes happening under the hood and it works well both in my MATE and Cinnamon project (basically for Cinnamon since i already have PAM installed, but not as part of the core packages. It just sit there as a requirement for Cinnamon-screensaver). For next Plasma 5 and XFCE, there are some another changes needed for it to go smoothly and that's UPower and elogind. Slackware 14.2 up to -current is still using the old UPower which is already deprecated for some time, but since it's related to many other libraries/applications, Pat kept them until it's time to move on with the rest of the projects and i believe it's time. Newer UPower is needed by Plasma 5, XFCE, mate-power-manager 1.24 (it's still at 1.22 for now due to this constraints) and better battery support in Cinnamon.
KDE Cantor Improvements and Windows Ports
