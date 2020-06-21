The GH control center (gnuhealth-control) version 3.6.4 is out, fixing some minor security issues found by the openSUSE security team[1] You just need to to the following: 1) Login as GNU Health 2) cdutil 3) ./gnuhealth-control update That is all. The new gnuhealth-control center is now installed.

Nonetheless, VW’s operating system will be flexible, with VW “joining the Linux community,” according to Senger, suggesting the use of that open-source operating system as the backbone. Brands will be given some “leeway” and to deploy certain functions such as using Android in some markets. Here’s a low-resolution (sorry) screenshot from the presentation.

This is my first Odroid device. A few years ago, I considered very seriously replacing my Raspberry Pi with an Odroid XU4 SBC, but I ended up purchasing a huge ass rack server instead for the same price. Following Cow_killer’s review of the OGA, I decided to follow progress of the device very carefully to see when it would be back in stock, since the first run was in very limited numbers.

Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.9, Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 and Vulkan Driver FSGSBASE Testing Is Encouraged Ahead Of Linux 5.9 A few days ago I mentioned that it looked like the FSGSBASE patches could finally land for Linux 5.9 and indeed this performance-sensitive x86_64 feature is on track for premiering the next kernel cycle. But additional testing is encouraged. Addressed to Andy Lutomirski confirmed plans for landing FSGSBASE support in Linux 5.9. He is encouraging testing of the FSGSBASE-enabled kernel ahead of time particularly for relevant workloads in ensuring nothing is broken and in good shape.

Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 Open-Source Compute Stack Released Two weeks after ROCm 3.5, the AMD Radeon team has now issued a patch update to this Radeon Open Compute stack. ROCm 3.5.1 comes with updated Kernel Fusion Driver (AMDKFD) code to fix a memory access fault error that was happening since ROCm 3.3 for multi-GPU setups. ROCm 3.5.1 also provides API additions for querying the priority of a stream with HIP, support for NCCL 2.7 with send/receive operations now being supported, and RCCL updates to provide network proxy profiling and support for gather/scatter/all-to-all collective operations.

A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi The Raspberry Pi 1 through Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and even the Raspberry Pi Zero can now see Vulkan support via a new unofficial "RPi-VK-Driver" that is offering even better performance than the Broadcom OpenGL driver. While there has been a Vulkan driver in development for the Raspberry Pi 4 and future models with the newer Broadcom VideoCore GPU that officially supports Vulkan, an independent developer has been developing a Vulkan driver for the VideoCore IV GPU found in pre-RPi4 SBCs. VideoCore 4 isn't compliant with Vulkan in full, but with enough effort, a Vulkan driver was brought up.