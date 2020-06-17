Proprietary and Openwashing
Philadelphia-area health system says it 'isolated' a malware attack[iophk: Windows TCO]
Crozer-Keystone owns four hospitals and four outpatient centers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to its website. It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the cybersecurity incident impacted those facilities. Leonowitz declined to answer questions on the matter.
Samsung Blu-ray players reportedly have stopped working but it’s not clear why
Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Customer service representatives replying to the message board posters are telling people the company is investigating.
Quit Whining about Apple and Just Stop Using Them
If Apple is behaving so unreasonably by rejecting apps for ridiculous anti-consumer reasons, why are we–both developers, who prop up their behavior by feeding their ecosystem with new apps; and consumers, who prop up their behavior by continuing to buy their overpriced hardware–continuing to support them?
Volkswagen is Seeking to Develop a Larger Percentage of its Vehicle Software In-House
Volkswagen is seeking to retain control of the entire vehicle architecture, including the electronics, as a way to ensure long-term competitiveness in the connected and autonomous car space. In addition, the data generated from the connected vehicles of the future is one way automakers can generate additional revenue streams. Volkswagen is seeking to control a majority of it, so the company can have better control over revenue-generating digital services that Volkswagen plans to offer to its customers.
Volkswagen seeks open-source approach to refine car operating system
In January, Volkswagen launched Car.Software, an independent unit responsible for developing lines of code, with around 3,000 digital experts and a budget of more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion). By 2025 it wants to have more than 10,000 software experts.
Volkswagen Seeks Open-Source Approach To Refine Car Operating System
By 2025, VW wants to increase its own share of software development on its cars to 60%, from 10% at present, and to design the electronics and vehicle architecture as well. Volkswagen board member Thomas Ulbrich said in March that U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software.
Volkswagen will define the core operating system but may seek an open-source approach to enhance elements of it. "The operating system is not something that we will control on our own. We will define its core and then quickly include open-source components, to create standards. This will create opportunities for partnerships," Senger said.
Touch Command in Ubuntu 20.04
Touch is a popular command in the Linux system that can be used for performing many tasks, rather than just creating an empty file. Using the touch command, you can change the existing file’s timestamp, the time of last modification, and the time of last access. This article will cover how to use the touch command using several examples in Ubuntu 20.04. All the touch commands discussed in this article will be input into the terminal on Ubuntu 20.04. Common uses of the touch command are given below. Also: Ping command in Ubuntu 20.04
