Calculate Linux 20.6 Released with Zram, Zstd, and Better Wi-Fi Support
Based on Gentoo, Calculate Linux 20.6 is here to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Calculate Linux project and introduces some major performance improvements through the use of Zram as a replacement for the traditional Swap partition and Zstd for the Linux kernel, modules and initramfs. In addition, kernel modules that are installed as packages come as Zstd archives too.
Furthermore, this release switches to PulseAudio as default sound system for better audio, improved Wi-Fi support, improves the removal of orphan dependencies, implements suspend action for laptops when closing the lid, and adds pre-configured Passman and FreedomMarks web browser extensions for Nextcloud support. Also, Chromium comes with pre-configured uBlock Origin add-on for blocking ads.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 274 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Touch Command in Ubuntu 20.04
Touch is a popular command in the Linux system that can be used for performing many tasks, rather than just creating an empty file. Using the touch command, you can change the existing file’s timestamp, the time of last modification, and the time of last access. This article will cover how to use the touch command using several examples in Ubuntu 20.04. All the touch commands discussed in this article will be input into the terminal on Ubuntu 20.04. Common uses of the touch command are given below. Also: Ping command in Ubuntu 20.04
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi News and Picks
Proprietary and Openwashing
Recent comments
15 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
1 day 24 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago