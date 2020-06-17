Touch Command in Ubuntu 20.04 Touch is a popular command in the Linux system that can be used for performing many tasks, rather than just creating an empty file. Using the touch command, you can change the existing file’s timestamp, the time of last modification, and the time of last access. This article will cover how to use the touch command using several examples in Ubuntu 20.04. All the touch commands discussed in this article will be input into the terminal on Ubuntu 20.04. Common uses of the touch command are given below. Also: Ping command in Ubuntu 20.04

today's leftovers PXE Boot different OS images I can now PXE Boot both RHEL 7.8 and RHEL 8.1 OS images for virtual machines. Here is what works.

Ben Cotton: Removing unmaintained packages from an installed system Earlier this week, Miroslav Suchý proposed removing removing retired packages as part of Fedora upgrade. As it stands right now, if a package is removed in a subsequent release, it will stick around. For example, I have 34 packages on my work laptop from Fedora 28 (the version I first installed on it) through Fedora 31. The community has been discussing this, with no clear consensus. I’m writing this post to explore my own thoughts. It represents my opinions as Ben Cotton: Fedora user and contributor, not as Ben Cotton: Fedora Program Manager.

5 Best WordPress Alternatives You Should Know? [Ed: Except for Drupal at the end proprietary software is being promoted as "alternative" to Free software, which is what WordPress basically is (GPL)] Our last choice of WordPress alternatives is Drupal. Though this content system requires more back-end work and a more advanced level of employment, Drupal is a developer’s fairytale come true and a perfect fit for a budding business. And, you can refer to more such guides using techyhost.com. Because you take care of the particular customization, you can have command over the amount of built-in flex. After you get it set up, Drupal, compared to WordPress, is pretty standard and effortless to use. The task of creating and editing pages is clean and precise, with an editor similar to a CMS like WordPress, as is managing things like commenting and media libraries. You can also add or delete customizable fields to forms and pages. We hope you have found this article helpful. Let us know your questions or feedback if any through the comment section in below. You can subscribe to our newsletter and get notified when we publish new articles. Moreover, you can explore here other interesting articles.

SCP - Familiar, Simple, Insecure, and Slow SCP? It’s that handy file-transfer feature of SSH, right? Well, not quite. It’s more of a hack. Or an undocumented, unstandardized mashup of two protocols. Let’s look at the exciting (and scary) details.

The Return of the 90s Web When I look at some of the trends on the web today, I wonder if we’re at that point yet. I wonder if we’re ready to revisit some of the ideas of the early web again. Probably not in design - I’m afraid dancing-baby.gif is gone for good. But some of the broader ideas from back then are picking up a second wind lately, and I like it.

Chrome OS prepares a tweaked app drawer w/ ‘ghost’ icon Google has maintained a very simple homescreen for its Chrome OS platform since the beginning, but slowly it’s been improved through small tweaks here or there. Now, in version 85, Chrome OS is preparing a tweaked app drawer that has smoother animations and, overall, is just a needed usability update. Here’s a quick look. As first spotted by a Reddit user, there’s a small tweak to the app drawer in Chrome OS v85 which makes a big difference in terms of usability. Specifically, this change puts a “ghost” shadow behind an icon you’re moving. Thanks to that, moving icons around on the homescreen feels smoother and more accurate. Previously, it was really easy to accidentally drop an app into a folder instead of moving it to a new location.