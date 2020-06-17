Touch Command in Ubuntu 20.04
Touch is a popular command in the Linux system that can be used for performing many tasks, rather than just creating an empty file. Using the touch command, you can change the existing file’s timestamp, the time of last modification, and the time of last access. This article will cover how to use the touch command using several examples in Ubuntu 20.04. All the touch commands discussed in this article will be input into the terminal on Ubuntu 20.04. Common uses of the touch command are given below.
Also: Ping command in Ubuntu 20.04
today's leftovers
-
I can now PXE Boot both RHEL 7.8 and RHEL 8.1 OS images for virtual machines. Here is what works.
-
Earlier this week, Miroslav Suchý proposed removing removing retired packages as part of Fedora upgrade. As it stands right now, if a package is removed in a subsequent release, it will stick around. For example, I have 34 packages on my work laptop from Fedora 28 (the version I first installed on it) through Fedora 31. The community has been discussing this, with no clear consensus.
I’m writing this post to explore my own thoughts. It represents my opinions as Ben Cotton: Fedora user and contributor, not as Ben Cotton: Fedora Program Manager.
-
5 Best WordPress Alternatives You Should Know? [Ed: Except for Drupal at the end proprietary software is being promoted as "alternative" to Free software, which is what WordPress basically is (GPL)]
Our last choice of WordPress alternatives is Drupal. Though this content system requires more back-end work and a more advanced level of employment, Drupal is a developer’s fairytale come true and a perfect fit for a budding business. And, you can refer to more such guides using techyhost.com. Because you take care of the particular customization, you can have command over the amount of built-in flex.
After you get it set up, Drupal, compared to WordPress, is pretty standard and effortless to use. The task of creating and editing pages is clean and precise, with an editor similar to a CMS like WordPress, as is managing things like commenting and media libraries. You can also add or delete customizable fields to forms and pages.
We hope you have found this article helpful. Let us know your questions or feedback if any through the comment section in below. You can subscribe to our newsletter and get notified when we publish new articles. Moreover, you can explore here other interesting articles.
-
SCP? It’s that handy file-transfer feature of SSH, right?
Well, not quite. It’s more of a hack. Or an undocumented, unstandardized mashup of two protocols. Let’s look at the exciting (and scary) details.
-
When I look at some of the trends on the web today, I wonder if we’re at that point yet. I wonder if we’re ready to revisit some of the ideas of the early web again.
Probably not in design - I’m afraid dancing-baby.gif is gone for good. But some of the broader ideas from back then are picking up a second wind lately, and I like it.
-
Google has maintained a very simple homescreen for its Chrome OS platform since the beginning, but slowly it’s been improved through small tweaks here or there. Now, in version 85, Chrome OS is preparing a tweaked app drawer that has smoother animations and, overall, is just a needed usability update. Here’s a quick look.
As first spotted by a Reddit user, there’s a small tweak to the app drawer in Chrome OS v85 which makes a big difference in terms of usability. Specifically, this change puts a “ghost” shadow behind an icon you’re moving. Thanks to that, moving icons around on the homescreen feels smoother and more accurate. Previously, it was really easy to accidentally drop an app into a folder instead of moving it to a new location.
Raspberry Pi News and Picks
-
It looks like the Raspberry Pi engineers have been hard at work because the newer firmware releases have significantly reduced the overall power consumption and thus the thermal load. In my testing so far it only seems “a little” hotter than the 3b+.
-
The ISC has had a Pi honeypot(1) for the last couple of years, but I haven't had much time to try it on the Pi zero. Recently, I've had a chance to try it out, and it works great.
-
Proprietary and Openwashing
-
Crozer-Keystone owns four hospitals and four outpatient centers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to its website. It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the cybersecurity incident impacted those facilities. Leonowitz declined to answer questions on the matter.
-
Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Customer service representatives replying to the message board posters are telling people the company is investigating.
-
If Apple is behaving so unreasonably by rejecting apps for ridiculous anti-consumer reasons, why are we–both developers, who prop up their behavior by feeding their ecosystem with new apps; and consumers, who prop up their behavior by continuing to buy their overpriced hardware–continuing to support them?
-
Volkswagen is seeking to retain control of the entire vehicle architecture, including the electronics, as a way to ensure long-term competitiveness in the connected and autonomous car space. In addition, the data generated from the connected vehicles of the future is one way automakers can generate additional revenue streams. Volkswagen is seeking to control a majority of it, so the company can have better control over revenue-generating digital services that Volkswagen plans to offer to its customers.
-
In January, Volkswagen launched Car.Software, an independent unit responsible for developing lines of code, with around 3,000 digital experts and a budget of more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion). By 2025 it wants to have more than 10,000 software experts.
-
By 2025, VW wants to increase its own share of software development on its cars to 60%, from 10% at present, and to design the electronics and vehicle architecture as well. Volkswagen board member Thomas Ulbrich said in March that U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software.
Volkswagen will define the core operating system but may seek an open-source approach to enhance elements of it. "The operating system is not something that we will control on our own. We will define its core and then quickly include open-source components, to create standards. This will create opportunities for partnerships," Senger said.
Recent comments
15 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
1 day 24 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago