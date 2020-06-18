New Game Titles on GNU/Linux and New Video
-
Try out the demo of Insatia, a carnivorous worm simulator
Do creepy crawlies freak you out? You might want to avert your eyes for this one. Insatia is an upcoming game about carnivorous worms and it's delightfully different.
Mentioned briefly here on GOL back in 2019, it's still coming along in development with a full release coming ever closer. Taking place inside a laboratory Professor Pokrovsky breeds all sorts of creatures and you get to help out by controlling these creatures, as weird as it is. With fast-paced and somewhat tactical combat, it's an eat or be eaten miniature world you're exploring in each small level. Eat and get bigger to eat things bigger than you but get too big and you become slow and unwieldy so others might start eating away at your tail.
-
Dodge everything possible with slick tunes in HyperCore, a musical rhythm bullet-hell
Need something to truly get your bloody pumping? HyperCore mixes together a bullet-hell with a musical rhythm game in the style of a retro space shooter.
Cutting to the chase right away on this one, it's absolutely fantastic. Actually quite a bit blown away by HyperCore. Pumping music with wonderful colourful visuals that beat along with the flow, it's really quite something. You fly around the outside of the action in a confined circle, as you try to avoid everything the game throws at you with semi-procedural generation so it's somewhat different on each run. I've had a seriously tough job to climb through the high-scores on this but it's been brilliant to try.
-
What have you been playing recently?
It's Sunday and another week has flown by, in part thanks to all the wonderful limited-time demos that have been available for a few days during the Steam Game Festival.
Thanks to the Steam festival, the choice of gaming available has been tougher than ever. Do you jump through your vast backlog of titles or wet your taste-buds with one of the demos? Choices, choices. Here's a reminder of some recent interesting new releases for Linux:
Alwa's Legacy
ATOM RPG Trudograd
Attentat 1942
Burning Knight
Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy
Poly Bridge 2
Resolutiion
shapez.io
-
How to play Prey (2017) on Linux
Prey is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. It takes place in an alternate timeline in the Space Race where human-kind progresses to space travel much quicker than in real life. In the game, the player controls Morgan Yu, aboard a space station as he fights off hostile aliens.
Prey was released in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and Windows 10 to critical acclaim. Despite its many awards, the game never made it to Linux. However, it can run on the Linux platform, thanks to Proton. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up.
-
Sail Forth Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
Sail Forth Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
-
SkateBird Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
SkateBird Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
-
Snowtopia Ski Resort Tycoon Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Snowtopia Ski Resort Tycoon Demo Demo running through Steam Play on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 832 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: dav1d 0.7.1, GNOME, Strawberry and Tuir
WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
Following WireGuard being merged into Linux 5.6, the attention turned in recent months by WireGuard developers onto seeing their kernel port upstreamed in OpenBSD. As of this weekend, the WireGuard upstreaming in OpenBSD is their latest accomplishment. It was just last month we reported on the WireGuard port to the OpenBSD kernel and their hopes of upstreaming it. That goal has already been reached as of today.
Python Programming
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for downloading and testing.
Recent comments
21 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 55 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago