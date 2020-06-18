Language Selection

New Game Titles on GNU/Linux and New Video

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 21st of June 2020 11:20:31 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Try out the demo of Insatia, a carnivorous worm simulator

    Do creepy crawlies freak you out? You might want to avert your eyes for this one. Insatia is an upcoming game about carnivorous worms and it's delightfully different.

    Mentioned briefly here on GOL back in 2019, it's still coming along in development with a full release coming ever closer. Taking place inside a laboratory Professor Pokrovsky breeds all sorts of creatures and you get to help out by controlling these creatures, as weird as it is. With fast-paced and somewhat tactical combat, it's an eat or be eaten miniature world you're exploring in each small level. Eat and get bigger to eat things bigger than you but get too big and you become slow and unwieldy so others might start eating away at your tail.

  • Dodge everything possible with slick tunes in HyperCore, a musical rhythm bullet-hell

    Need something to truly get your bloody pumping? HyperCore mixes together a bullet-hell with a musical rhythm game in the style of a retro space shooter.

    Cutting to the chase right away on this one, it's absolutely fantastic. Actually quite a bit blown away by HyperCore. Pumping music with wonderful colourful visuals that beat along with the flow, it's really quite something. You fly around the outside of the action in a confined circle, as you try to avoid everything the game throws at you with semi-procedural generation so it's somewhat different on each run. I've had a seriously tough job to climb through the high-scores on this but it's been brilliant to try.

  • What have you been playing recently?

    It's Sunday and another week has flown by, in part thanks to all the wonderful limited-time demos that have been available for a few days during the Steam Game Festival.

    Thanks to the Steam festival, the choice of gaming available has been tougher than ever. Do you jump through your vast backlog of titles or wet your taste-buds with one of the demos? Choices, choices. Here's a reminder of some recent interesting new releases for Linux:

    Alwa's Legacy
    ATOM RPG Trudograd
    Attentat 1942
    Burning Knight
    Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy
    Poly Bridge 2
    Resolutiion
    shapez.io

  • How to play Prey (2017) on Linux

    Prey is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. It takes place in an alternate timeline in the Space Race where human-kind progresses to space travel much quicker than in real life. In the game, the player controls Morgan Yu, aboard a space station as he fights off hostile aliens.

    Prey was released in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and Windows 10 to critical acclaim. Despite its many awards, the game never made it to Linux. However, it can run on the Linux platform, thanks to Proton. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up.

  • Sail Forth Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native

    Sail Forth Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.

  • SkateBird Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native

    SkateBird Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.

  • Snowtopia Ski Resort Tycoon Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play

    Snowtopia Ski Resort Tycoon Demo Demo running through Steam Play on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.

Software: dav1d 0.7.1, GNOME, Strawberry and Tuir

  • dav1d 0.7.1 AV1 Decoder Boosts 32-bit Arm Performance By ~28%

    For those trying to carry out AV1 video decoding on a 32-bit Arm environment, the new dav1d 0.7.1 decoder should be a heck of a lot faster. Dav1d 0.7 released last month with various performance optimizations particularly on the Intel/AMD x86_64 CPU front. With high-end hardware on dav1d 0.7, it's even possible to decode 1080p content at 1080+ FPS.

  • Mahmoud Khalil: Back On Track

    During the Community Bonding Period, I met with Alberto(my mentor) on Hangouts. We got to know each other more, and he gave me a task so that I get more familiar with the libgit2 and it’s wrapper that we use in Vala and in gitg libgit2-glib. During the implementation of the task, I got more comfortable with the workflow of gtk development, and I read more about the Meson Build System and how to build Gtk Application with it. The task was to create a tool to compare two commits with each other using libgit2-glib and show the result to the user in TextView Widget. The user would have to enter the SHAs of the two commits, then we would use those two SHAs to compute the difference between the two commits and show the result to the user. Here is the link for the project. I had to read more about the libgit2 library to understand more how it works. There are some useful examples on the website here, I also read more about the different data structures used to handle storing the “Commits”, and the “Diff” in each repository. I had some difficulties during the implementation, since I didn’t really know how delegate methods work, so I had to read more about them to understand what and why they’re used.

  • Strawberry – A Fork of Clementine Music Player & Organizer

    Strawberry is an open-source fork of Clementine music player aimed at music collectors and audiophiles. Strawberry is written in C++ with Qt 5 toolkit. The development started in 2018 while Clementine was not in active development (now development of Clementine revives).

  • Tuir: Why Open The Reddit Website, Just Use Your Terminal

WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD

Following WireGuard being merged into Linux 5.6, the attention turned in recent months by WireGuard developers onto seeing their kernel port upstreamed in OpenBSD. As of this weekend, the WireGuard upstreaming in OpenBSD is their latest accomplishment. It was just last month we reported on the WireGuard port to the OpenBSD kernel and their hopes of upstreaming it. That goal has already been reached as of today. Read more

Python Programming

LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for testing

LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for downloading and testing. Read more

