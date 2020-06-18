Foreseeing Trisquel 9 - Will Win Old and Modern Computers
Trisquel 9 is actively discussed in Users Forum. Since the announcement published by project leader, these days, it is centered actively in a last year thread, and later this one, and this one. They report things they found after downloading and running Trisquel 9 on their computers (either it is good or bad) and that are fun to see. Some even reported that the latest testing image already runs flawlessly.
To me, this forum is the best place for beginners to learn about Software Freedom. The members are friendly and clear, the source of my news about completely free software technology. From them I know Invidious, and Mastodon too, and many other useful things now I use daily. From them I learned many things I don't know about hardware especially devices which depends to proprietary software which in turn refuse to work with GNU/Linux. They are quick to bring new things around our vast community, let's say, Purism Librem and PINE64 devices, into discussions. I invite everyone to join this awesome forum!
