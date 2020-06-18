today's howtos
Introduction to Emacs
With technology developing at such a rapid rate, it is not surprising to see a spike in demand for programmers, which continues to grow with each passing year. This increasing popularity has led to the discovery and development of many programming tools, such as text editors, which provide a comfortable environment to programmers and help in fulfilling their basic programming requirements.
Text editors are programs that allow users to create and edit their files. A simple example would be writing an essay or some code for developing a program. The biggest advantage of text editors is that they are extremely lightweight and, as a result, eat up less memory resource than other editing tools making them much nimbler and faster to use.
Text editors adapt to a broader perspective by allowing users to create and edit files of all types of programming languages, making them extremely flexible to use. Text editors are the lifeblood of many programmers, and it is imperative to choose the one that offers features that most closely match with your individual requirements. This allows you to do your work most efficiently.
Among the wide variety of text editors out there, Emacs is one of the most popular, known for its dynamism and large set of features. This article will discuss some of the features Emacs and what makes it such a great text editor.
