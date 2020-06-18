We bought Walmart’s $140 laptop so you wouldn’t have to
Unfortunately, those theoretically better specs didn't pan out in reality. Under Fedora 32—selected due to its ultra-modern kernel, and lightweight Wayland display manager—the EVOO was incredibly balky and sluggish.
To be fair, Fedora felt significantly snappier than Windows 10 had on this laptop, but that was a very, very low bar to hurdle.
The laptop frequently took as long as 12 seconds just to launch Firefox. Actually navigating webpages wasn't much better, with very long pauses for no apparent reason. The launcher was also balky to render—and this time, with significantly lower memory usage than Windows, I couldn't just blame it on swap thrashing.
In fact, for a little while I turned swap off entirely, with the command swapoff -a. This didn't noticeably improve performance—and trying to run fio with swap disabled invoked the dreaded oom-killer, so I gave up and enabled it again
[...]
The typical consumer, clearly, is out of luck—but what about us geeks? Personally, I use low-powered Linux laptops in many different roles—including but not limited to airplane entertainment, "backup laptop" for presentations at conferences, and small fleets of them as Wi-Fi test devices. I had high hopes that the EVOO might be able to fulfill that role.
Although standard Chromebooks work reasonably well as dirt-cheap Linux laptops, they need a fair amount of finagling to get there. If you don't take them apart and change a hardware setting to allow permanent installation, they have a distressing tendency to occasionally "forget" how to boot into Linux. When this happens, you can get stranded with working ChromeOS. It takes an hour or two of work before you can get back to your "real" operating system.
I would have loved for this EVOO laptop to fit that niche and finally free me from fighting the ChromeOS hardware ecosystem. Unfortunately, this device is just too underpowered to make that reasonable—and that's even before you get to the weirdly rearranged keyboard or the anemic USB2 "internal" Wi-Fi, which only supports 802.11n at 2.4GHz.
There may be a purpose this laptop is well-suited to—but for the life of me, I cannot think what it might be.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 818 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: dav1d 0.7.1, GNOME, Strawberry and Tuir
WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
Following WireGuard being merged into Linux 5.6, the attention turned in recent months by WireGuard developers onto seeing their kernel port upstreamed in OpenBSD. As of this weekend, the WireGuard upstreaming in OpenBSD is their latest accomplishment. It was just last month we reported on the WireGuard port to the OpenBSD kernel and their hopes of upstreaming it. That goal has already been reached as of today.
Python Programming
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for downloading and testing.
Recent comments
21 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 55 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago