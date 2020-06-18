LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for testing
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 814 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: dav1d 0.7.1, GNOME, Strawberry and Tuir
WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
Following WireGuard being merged into Linux 5.6, the attention turned in recent months by WireGuard developers onto seeing their kernel port upstreamed in OpenBSD. As of this weekend, the WireGuard upstreaming in OpenBSD is their latest accomplishment. It was just last month we reported on the WireGuard port to the OpenBSD kernel and their hopes of upstreaming it. That goal has already been reached as of today.
Python Programming
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 is available for downloading and testing.
Recent comments
21 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 55 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago