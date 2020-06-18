Linux 5.8-rc2
So 5.8 may end up- being a big release, but rc2 looks fairly normal. Despite having one pull request that missed rc1 by five minutes (and thus getting pulled into rc2) and having a couple of small series of "post-rc1 cleanup after we're past the conflicts", and despite being one of the largest merge windows ever, last week was fairly calm. So rc2 isn't particularly big or scary, and falls right in the normal range. We'll see how much of that is the usual "catch our breath after the merge window", and how much of that is just "5.8 looks fairly normal despite being large". Shortlog appended, there's nothing that looks alarming to me. It's a mix of arch fixes, GPU driver fixes, filesystems, selftests and misc small noise all over. So whether you're a father or not (and whether you live in one of the countries that celebrate it today or not), have a happy Father's Day. And go test, it's not scary. Ok? Linus
Also: Linux 5.8-rc2 Released For This Big Summer 2020 Kernel
