Devuan is a Debian-based distribution which removes systemd, along with dependencies on systemd, from the operating system. Devuan uses SysV init software by default and the release notes mention OpenRC is available as an optional service/runlevel manager while runit is in the repositories as an alternative init implementation. Devuan 3.0.0 is based on Debian 10 and has builds available for the 32-bit (x86), 64-bit (x86_64), armhf, arm64, and ppc64el architectures. The project further makes available Desktop, Server, Minimal, and Net-install editions. We are also offered Live and Install flavours of media for most editions. In other words, Devuan follows Debian's example in having a lot of download options before we even begin the install process. I thought it worth noting that while Debian's default install media does not include non-free firmware which is often used for wireless networking, and users who require non-free firmware need to download alternative media. In contrast, Devuan's editions all ship with non-free firmware and provide the option of removing it.

Linux 5.8-rc2 So 5.8 may end up- being a big release, but rc2 looks fairly normal. Despite having one pull request that missed rc1 by five minutes (and thus getting pulled into rc2) and having a couple of small series of "post-rc1 cleanup after we're past the conflicts", and despite being one of the largest merge windows ever, last week was fairly calm. So rc2 isn't particularly big or scary, and falls right in the normal range. We'll see how much of that is the usual "catch our breath after the merge window", and how much of that is just "5.8 looks fairly normal despite being large". Shortlog appended, there's nothing that looks alarming to me. It's a mix of arch fixes, GPU driver fixes, filesystems, selftests and misc small noise all over. So whether you're a father or not (and whether you live in one of the countries that celebrate it today or not), have a happy Father's Day. And go test, it's not scary. Ok? Linus Also: Linux 5.8-rc2 Released For This Big Summer 2020 Kernel