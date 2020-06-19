What is Swap Memory in Linux? For every operating system, there is a dedicated amount of RAM available that makes the processing of a program possible. However, the amount of this RAM is limited which is why RAM cannot hold a bulk of data in it. Therefore, there should be a backup option available which can support RAM whenever it runs out of memory. This concept holds for the Windows operating system as well as for Linux. In Windows OS, whenever RAM has an insufficient amount of memory to hold a process, it borrows some amount of memory from the secondary storage. This borrowed memory is known as Virtual Memory. Similarly, whenever RAM runs out of memory in Linux, it borrows some memory from the secondary storage to store its inactive content.

Review: Devuan GNU+Linux 3.0.0 Devuan is a Debian-based distribution which removes systemd, along with dependencies on systemd, from the operating system. Devuan uses SysV init software by default and the release notes mention OpenRC is available as an optional service/runlevel manager while runit is in the repositories as an alternative init implementation. Devuan 3.0.0 is based on Debian 10 and has builds available for the 32-bit (x86), 64-bit (x86_64), armhf, arm64, and ppc64el architectures. The project further makes available Desktop, Server, Minimal, and Net-install editions. We are also offered Live and Install flavours of media for most editions. In other words, Devuan follows Debian's example in having a lot of download options before we even begin the install process. I thought it worth noting that while Debian's default install media does not include non-free firmware which is often used for wireless networking, and users who require non-free firmware need to download alternative media. In contrast, Devuan's editions all ship with non-free firmware and provide the option of removing it.