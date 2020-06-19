Language Selection

7 open source alternatives to VS Code

Visual Studio Code, also known as VS Code, is a code editor for Linux, Windows, and macOS. It's the kind of editor that walks the line between editing text and managing your entire codebase, like an integrated development environment (IDE). It's extensible through plugins and has proven to be a reliable text editor that's easily beaten out formidable non-open rival editors.

Microsoft released VS Code as open source, but the version you download from Microsoft is not open source. However, you have several options for using VS Code as open source or selecting one of its open source alternatives.

Jitsi Meet: A Free & Open Source Video Conferencing Solution That is Also Free to Use Without Any Set Up

Looking for an open source alternative to Zoom? Try Jitsi Meet. It is open source solution and you can use it for free on their server or host on your own server. Read more

Getting Started with NetBSD on the Pinebook Pro

If you buy a Pinebook Pro now, it comes with Manjaro Linux on the internal eMMC storage. Let’s install NetBSD instead!

The easiest way to get started is to buy a decent micro-SD card (what sort of markings it should have is a science of its own, by the way) and install NetBSD on that. On a warm boot (i.e. when rebooting a running system), the micro-SD card has priority compared to the eMMC, so the system will boot from there.

Read more

