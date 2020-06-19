Android Leftovers
-
Sharing Your Wi-Fi Password Using a QR code (Android)
-
Android 11 developer preview is now available for the OPPO Find X2 series
-
Download: OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro receive Android 11 Beta 1 build with ColorOS 7.2
-
Here are Android 11’s new emojis that you can install right now [Root]
-
How to use Google Maps in offline mode on Android and iOS?
-
Redmi 7 Android 10 update rolling out, but you'll have to wait for MIUI 12
-
Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Z: Which budget Android phone will win?
-
Supercharge your Android phone with these hacks
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1226 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 open source alternatives to VS Code
Visual Studio Code, also known as VS Code, is a code editor for Linux, Windows, and macOS. It's the kind of editor that walks the line between editing text and managing your entire codebase, like an integrated development environment (IDE). It's extensible through plugins and has proven to be a reliable text editor that's easily beaten out formidable non-open rival editors. Microsoft released VS Code as open source, but the version you download from Microsoft is not open source. However, you have several options for using VS Code as open source or selecting one of its open source alternatives.
Jitsi Meet: A Free & Open Source Video Conferencing Solution That is Also Free to Use Without Any Set Up
Looking for an open source alternative to Zoom? Try Jitsi Meet. It is open source solution and you can use it for free on their server or host on your own server.
Getting Started with NetBSD on the Pinebook Pro
If you buy a Pinebook Pro now, it comes with Manjaro Linux on the internal eMMC storage. Let’s install NetBSD instead!
The easiest way to get started is to buy a decent micro-SD card (what sort of markings it should have is a science of its own, by the way) and install NetBSD on that. On a warm boot (i.e. when rebooting a running system), the micro-SD card has priority compared to the eMMC, so the system will boot from there.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago