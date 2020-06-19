today's howtos
-
How to Enable HTTP/2 in Apache on Ubuntu
-
How to Install NetBeans IDE 12 in Debian, Ubuntu and Linux Mint
-
How to Use Ansible Register Module
-
How to Set MySQL Root Password using Ansible
-
How to Install POP OS 20.04 LTS - Step by Step
-
How To Run Apks on Linux
-
How to Mount NFS File System in Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to List Installed Packages in Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Change Hostname on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
Learn CentOS - Managing systemd Units
-
Learn CentOS - journalctl
-
Unzip command on Linux
-
Ubuntu 20.04 Network Configuration
-
Meaning of Error: Could Not Get Lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend
-
Ecto embeds have IDs by default
-
Implementing a custom ExUnit assert to test PDF output
-
5 ways to check disk space on Ubuntu
-
15 Practical examples of tcpdump command
-
Protect your system with fail2ban and firewalld blacklists
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1209 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 open source alternatives to VS Code
Visual Studio Code, also known as VS Code, is a code editor for Linux, Windows, and macOS. It's the kind of editor that walks the line between editing text and managing your entire codebase, like an integrated development environment (IDE). It's extensible through plugins and has proven to be a reliable text editor that's easily beaten out formidable non-open rival editors. Microsoft released VS Code as open source, but the version you download from Microsoft is not open source. However, you have several options for using VS Code as open source or selecting one of its open source alternatives.
Jitsi Meet: A Free & Open Source Video Conferencing Solution That is Also Free to Use Without Any Set Up
Looking for an open source alternative to Zoom? Try Jitsi Meet. It is open source solution and you can use it for free on their server or host on your own server.
Getting Started with NetBSD on the Pinebook Pro
If you buy a Pinebook Pro now, it comes with Manjaro Linux on the internal eMMC storage. Let’s install NetBSD instead!
The easiest way to get started is to buy a decent micro-SD card (what sort of markings it should have is a science of its own, by the way) and install NetBSD on that. On a warm boot (i.e. when rebooting a running system), the micro-SD card has priority compared to the eMMC, so the system will boot from there.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago