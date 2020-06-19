Python Programming
Securing a Containerized Django Application with Let's Encrypt
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to secure a containerized Django app running behind an HTTPS Nginx proxy with Let's Encrypt SSL certificates.
This post builds on the Dockerizing Django with Postgres, Gunicorn, and Nginx post. It assumes you understand how to containerize a Django app along with Postgres, Nginx, and Gunicorn.
Nowadays you simply can't go to production with your application running over HTTP. Without HTTPS, your site is less secure and trustworthy. With Let's Encrypt, which simplifies the process of obtaining and installing SSL certificates, there's simply no excuse anymore not to have HTTPS.
Stefan Behnel: Should you ship the Cython generated C code or not?
When you use Cython for your Python extensions (not if, when ), there are different opinions on whether you should generate the C code locally and ship it in your sdist source packages on PyPI, or you should make Cython a build-time dependency for your package and let users run it on their side.
Both approaches have their pros and cons, but I personally recommend generating the C code on the maintainer side and then shipping it in sdists. Here is a bit of an explanation to help you with your own judgement.
The C code that Cython generates is deterministic and very intentionally adaptive to where you C-compile it. We work hard to do all environment specific adaptations (Python version, C compiler, …) in the C code and not in the code generator that creates it. It's the holy cow of "generate once, compile everywhere". And that's one of the main selling points of Cython, we write C so you don't have to. But obviously, once the C code is generated, it cannot take as-of-now unknown future environmental changes into account any more, such as changes to the CPython C-API, which we only cover in newer Cython releases.
Anwesha Das: PyLadies India embarked its journey
I started my journey with PyLadies in 2016 as an organizer of PyLadies Pune. It began with a personal itch of the lawyer who wanted to learn Python. I revived the PyLadies Pune. We had meetups within our local limits, and everything was hunky-dory.
But PyCon India 2016 gave us the platform to peep into more larger picture. The Pythonistas in India, though divided by language, culture, geographical location nevertheless, our stories are similar. Men predominate the Indian Python community (then and so as now, unfortunately). And the community members who identify themselves as women found their place in that small PyLadies Pune booth. We shared our stories, our journey, and found out how similar they were. From the first day where I was going and telling who are we “PyLadies” and getting some not so good reaction. At the end of the conference, there was acceptance, respect, and recognition by the same people. We ended PyCon India 2016 in success with the initiation of one new chapter, PyLadies Delhi. And we realized united we stand. From then every PyCon India, we had at least a new chapter coming up. With a little bit of push, support, and help, I had some amazing ladies coming up, leading, and sharing the Pyladies baton in India. Now we have 8 + PyLadies chapters in India and many more to come. They make me feel happy, proud. But more than that, I think I have them to lean on, with whom the future of PyLadies India is safe and secure.
PyDev of the Week: Adrin Jalali
This week we welcome Adrin Jalali (@adrinjalali) as our PyDev of the Week! Adrin works on the popular scikit-learn package as well as Fairlearn, an AI package for Python.
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week #4
PSF GSoC students blogs: Diving deep into Strapi to build the EOS feature request system in GSOC’20
Hola a todos! Give me company as I explain to you the internals of Strapi and how I am using various mechanisms to implement custom and secure solutions for our feature request system. Grab your drink, sit back and relax as I walk you through the details.
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC 2020 Blog Post (#2)
I am 3 weeks into the official coding period and they have been great. A little background, I am working on the Frontend aspect of my project where I am using the ReactJS framework to build a UI for the EOS Feature Request web portal.
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux and/or Open Hardware
Programming Leftovers
GUADEC 2020 + Covid-19 = Online Conference
To be honest, I did’t alert too much what event happening around but I think GUADEC is worth to steal my attention because I am Gnome lover and this is good chances to join the event because this year, GUADEC 2020 will take place entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So you (me and someone else who far from europe) don’t need to go europe to join :P This event is coming next month start from 22nd July - 28th July 2020. GUADEC, it’s a once-a-year event that brings us together to collaborate, celebrate, and learn; meet our colleagues and friends; and strengthen the most special part of the GNOME project. Maybe most of participant actualy will be sad because unable see each other in person this year. But this will be open oppurtunity for someone who cannot affort for travel if held as usual but now they can!
Perl/Raku Release and Other Picks
