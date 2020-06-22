Games: Mars Power Industries: First Job, Learning Factory, Clam Man 2: Open Mic
Mars Power Industries: First Job is a sweet free puzzle game out now
Mars Power Industries: First Job is a sweet puzzle game release free that also acts as a prequel to Mars Power Industries Deluxe which was wonderful.
Your task is to go through 18 levels of house-building on the dusty red planet. Every puzzle is bite-sized, taking only a few minutes and it's quite relaxing just like the full Mars Power Industries Deluxe. The Deluxe version was also updated around the same time with another 24 levels too. Technically, you could think of First Job like a demo of the much bigger Deluxe game.
Learning Factory is an automation sim where you learn what your cat wants
Factorio but your goal is ultimately to learn what your cat really wants? Learning Factory takes the automation sim into a weird but amusing direction.
Coming from developer Luden.io, who also created the rather good while True: learn(), which was also about building a cat-to-human speech recognition system. I'm noticing a cat-theme here with their games and anyone who has owned a cat knows they can be amusingly odd creatures. Being able to understand what they want sounds like a goal worth pursuing.
Clam Man 2: Open Mic is a free prologue for a combat-less RPG about jokes
An RPG without combat? Are they mad? No but they're quite funny actually. Clam Man 2: Headliner is a stand-up comedy RPG and it has a free prologue out with Clam Man 2: Open Mic.
Play as the titular Clam Man and uncover a secret lurking in the basement of Snacky Bay Prime Mayonnaise that will change the course of your life! A comedy club, who would have guessed? Clam Man 2 is a stand-up comedy RPG adventure with no combat where you talk about lots of weird things and attempt to be funny.
