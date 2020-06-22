Linux Kernel 5.6 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.7 Now
Launched at the end of March 2020, Linux kernel 5.6 was the first to come with built-in WireGuard support, a top-notch, fast, modern, and secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) tunnel for providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines.
In addition, the Linux 5.6 kernel series brought USB4 support, AMD Pollock support, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, initial support for Amazon Echo smart speakers, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, compression support for F2FS, as well as initial support for AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs.
