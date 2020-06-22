Language Selection

Python Programming

Development
  • Latest Python Interview Question and Answers
  • sphinxcontrib-spelling 5.1.2

    sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.

  • Hands-On Linear Programming: Optimization With Python

    Linear programming is a set of techniques used in mathematical programming, sometimes called mathematical optimization, to solve systems of linear equations and inequalities while maximizing or minimizing some linear function. It’s important in fields like scientific computing, economics, technical sciences, manufacturing, transportation, military, management, energy, and so on.

    The Python ecosystem offers several comprehensive and powerful tools for linear programming. You can choose between simple and complex tools as well as between free and commercial ones. It all depends on your needs.

  • Statistical Hypothesis Analysis in Python with ANOVAs, Chi-Square and Pearson Correlation

    Python is an incredibly versatile language, useful for a wide variety of tasks in a wide range of disciplines. One such discipline is statistical analysis on datasets, and along with SPSS, Python is one of the most common tools for statistics.

    Python’s user-friendly and intuitive nature makes running statistical tests and implementing analytical techniques easy, especially through the use of the statsmodels library.

  • GSoC Weekly Blog #2

    This week I finished up all the tests required in admin window as well as added markdown support in mscolab chat. I also did some redesigning of the chat window. I also made a new window to show the history of all the changes for mscolab.

    Most of my time last week was spent on how to implement the markdown feature. I looked at various different ways of implementing it. I was able to create rich text editor buttons for common features like bold, italics, underline and lists.

  • Fixing Bugs and Multiple KML File UI

    I really liked working this week! The work was a bit relaxed , less stressful. I also learnt new things, and saw my code being "pushed to its limits". Read on!

  • Weekly Check-In: Week 4
  • Week 4: Status - 300 Multiple Choice
  • Image Operations - Weekly Check-in 4
  • Week 3 Check-in
  • GSoC Week 4: import rich:
  • Weekly Check-In #4
Python Programming

Microsoft Director Enters Board of Mozilla

  • Navrina Singh Joins the Mozilla Foundation Board of Directors

    She is the former Director of Product Development for Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft.

  • Why I’m Joining the Mozilla Board

    Firefox was my window into Mozilla 15 years ago, and it’s through this window I saw the power of an open and collaborative community driving lasting change. My admiration and excitement for Mozilla was further bolstered in 2018, when Mozilla made key additions to it’s Manifesto to be more explicit around it’s mission to guard the open nature of the internet. For me this addendum signalled an actionable commitment to promote equal access to the internet for ALL, irrespective of the demographic characteristic. Growing up in a resource constrained India in the nineties with limited access to global opportunities, this precise mission truly resonated with me. Technology should always be in service of humanity – an ethos that has guided my life as a technologist, as a citizen and as a first time co-founder of Credo.ai. Over the years, I have seen the deepened connection between my values and Mozilla’s commitment. I had come to Mozilla as a user for the secure, fast and open product, but I stayed because of this alignment of missions. And today, I’m very honored to join Mozilla’s Board.

GStreamer 1.17.1 unstable development release

The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.17 release series. The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.17 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.16 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Full release notes will be provided in the near future, highlighting all the new features, bugfixes, performance optimizations and other important changes. The autotools build has been dropped entirely for this release, so it's finally all Meson from here on. Read more

LibreOffice Community and GSoC Students

  • Community Member Monday: Jwtiyar Ali

    Hey! I live in the Kurdistan region, in the north of Iraq – the city of Sulaymaniyah. I have an MSc in Physics, but I love computer science too. Currently I am working in the Cement Quality Control Department at a cement factory, as a physicist. I do translations for many open source projects such as Ubuntu, Gimp, Firefox etc., leading these translation projects. My hobbies are following new open source projects and seeing how they can be more competitive. I also like football, walking, and reading Python programming courses in my free time. [...] I am translating LibreOffice. I hope to see LibreOffice in my language – that would be perfect. Also, it would help users to interact with LibreOffice more often than before.

  • Simulated Animation Effects Week#3

    This week, my main goal was instead of using PathAnimation classes, make the required connections in the animation engine so that simulated animations are part of the animation engine, and make it possible to have more than one simulated shape in a slide. I did this by mostly cloning PathAnimation classes and doing some changes to the SlideImpl.

  • Week 3 Report

    The last week was the Third week of coding weeks in GSoC program. I continued adding support for the non supported items.

