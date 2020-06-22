Python Programming
Latest Python Interview Question and Answers
sphinxcontrib-spelling 5.1.2
sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.
Hands-On Linear Programming: Optimization With Python
Linear programming is a set of techniques used in mathematical programming, sometimes called mathematical optimization, to solve systems of linear equations and inequalities while maximizing or minimizing some linear function. It’s important in fields like scientific computing, economics, technical sciences, manufacturing, transportation, military, management, energy, and so on.
The Python ecosystem offers several comprehensive and powerful tools for linear programming. You can choose between simple and complex tools as well as between free and commercial ones. It all depends on your needs.
Statistical Hypothesis Analysis in Python with ANOVAs, Chi-Square and Pearson Correlation
Python is an incredibly versatile language, useful for a wide variety of tasks in a wide range of disciplines. One such discipline is statistical analysis on datasets, and along with SPSS, Python is one of the most common tools for statistics.
Python’s user-friendly and intuitive nature makes running statistical tests and implementing analytical techniques easy, especially through the use of the statsmodels library.
GSoC Weekly Blog #2
This week I finished up all the tests required in admin window as well as added markdown support in mscolab chat. I also did some redesigning of the chat window. I also made a new window to show the history of all the changes for mscolab.
Most of my time last week was spent on how to implement the markdown feature. I looked at various different ways of implementing it. I was able to create rich text editor buttons for common features like bold, italics, underline and lists.
Fixing Bugs and Multiple KML File UI
I really liked working this week! The work was a bit relaxed , less stressful. I also learnt new things, and saw my code being "pushed to its limits". Read on!
Weekly Check-In: Week 4
Week 4: Status - 300 Multiple Choice
Image Operations - Weekly Check-in 4
Week 3 Check-in
GSoC Week 4: import rich:
Weekly Check-In #4
