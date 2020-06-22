KDE Partition Manager on openSUSE
I have become quite the fan of Gparted over the years of my Linux life and I started wondering if there were other partition management options out there. Specifically one that is Qt based instead. This is not a light on GTK based applications, I just find that they don’t tend to look as nice and clean as Qt apps. In this off-hand search, I stumbled upon PartitionManger which is in official openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap Repositories.
I should note, they both Gparted and KDE Partition Manager use the same icon.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Microsoft Director Enters Board of Mozilla
GStreamer 1.17.1 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.17 release series. The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.17 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.16 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Full release notes will be provided in the near future, highlighting all the new features, bugfixes, performance optimizations and other important changes. The autotools build has been dropped entirely for this release, so it's finally all Meson from here on.
LibreOffice Community and GSoC Students
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago