55th TOP500 Supercomputer List Topped By Arm-Based Fujitsu A64FX
The newest TOP500 supercomputer list was published today. The newest TOP500 list includes more positions for AMD EPYC supercomputers but to some surprise the Arm-based Fujitsu A64FX-powered supercomputer has topped the list.
Japan has the current number one ranked supercomputer with Fugaku that is powered by Fujitsu 48-core A64FX SoCs. Fugaku can achieve over 1 ExaFLOP computing performance. Coming in at number two is Summit with its IBM POWER9 and Tesla V100 GPUs. Number three is Sierra with POWER9 and Tesla V100s as well.
