- Mozilla Hires From Microsoft for Mozilla’s Board
- [Humour] Litigation Industry-Run Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection (“BMJV”)
- Reminder to German Readers: Please Lodge Polite Complaints Against the Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection (“BMJV”) Trying to Undermine the Constitution
- [Humour] Things You Can’t Say on Reddit
- Personal Engineer of Bill Gates Illegally Possessed Firearms. Police Apparently Never Charged Him for That.
- Detecting and Undoing/Reversing Censorship of Microsoft Critics at Reddit
- Bill and Melinda Gates Employee Took Photos of Young Boys at the Beach
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 21, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 20, 2020
- Links 21/6/2020: Oracle Linux 8.2 Release and Wine-Staging 5.11
- Links 22/6/2020: LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2, EasyOS 2.3.2, Linux 5.8 RC2
Python Programming
Microsoft Director Enters Board of Mozilla
GStreamer 1.17.1 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the first development release in the unstable 1.17 release series. The unstable 1.17 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.17 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.16 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Full release notes will be provided in the near future, highlighting all the new features, bugfixes, performance optimizations and other important changes. The autotools build has been dropped entirely for this release, so it's finally all Meson from here on.
LibreOffice Community and GSoC Students
